Dr. Obong N. S. Etukudoh, Provost/CEO Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology (FSMLT), Jos has charged the youth forum of the Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria under the auspices of the Young Medical Laboratory Scientists Forum (YMLSF) on innovation, good ethical and professional practice and private sector engagement and collaboration. That these represent the way forward for Medical Laboratory Science Profession and practice in Nigeria especially in this era of global competitiveness.

The charge was given on the occasion of the national summit of the body tagged Capital City 2022, held from the 4th to 6th of August 2022 in Abuja.

He congratulated the executive and members of the body and all the participants at the auspicious event. He conspicuously commended the zest and tenacity, the members of the forum have brought to bear, aimed at improving the profession and giving her a good image both locally and internationally.

Dr Etukudoh stated that the theme of the summit ‘’THE IMPACT OF VACCINE PRODUCTION ON HEALTH, SECURITY & THE ECONOMY; THE ROLE OF THE MLS’’ chosen for the summit was very apt and timely as the importance of vaccines in the stated areas cannot be over-stressed, more so, now that the emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, covid-19 for example, have exposed the wide gap that has existed in the area of vaccine research and development in the country and that the need to bridge this gap is more than urgent in the realities of today.

He buttressed the need for in-country research, development and production of vaccines as well as laboratory equipments and consumables championed by the Medical Laboratory Scientists especially the private sector. These, he believe, will help Nigeria become vaccine self-reliant, reduce our over dependent on other countries for reagents, equipment and consumables and strengthen our economy.

The Obong, who is a renowned Medical Laboratory professional of high standing, said that the federal government of Nigeria having been aware how the global economic downturn, Russia-Ukraine war among other things have impacted on the employment indices of the youth have shown strong commitment towards addressing it through the various ministries, department and agencies including FSMLT, Jos and hence require the support of the youth to be able to do more.

And that the federal government have continued to pay serious attention to the Medical Laboratories as evidenced by the establishment and equipping of Ultramodern Molecular Laboratories in many locations in Nigeria including the one in Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology Jos and that through the Federal Ministry of Health, government is showing strong commitment to encourage in-country vaccine research, development and production.

Dr. Etukudoh, who was also former Registrar/CEO of Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), encouraged young Medical Laboratory Scientists, who make up the bulk of laboratory manpower, to take advantage of the opportunity created for them by the Federal Government at Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology, Jos, and make use of the institution for their research and professional development.

The high point of the occasion was the presentation of awards to distinguished members of the profession by the body. Dr. Etukudoh was given an award of professional excellence, as recognition for his support to the growth and development of the Medical Laboratory Science Profession, youth employment and empowerment and human capacity development.

The National President of the forum Sct. Emmanuel Koda in his remarks thanked the Provost and invited guests for honouring their invitation and for always supporting the course of the Young Medical Laboratory Scientists.