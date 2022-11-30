“I looked up again and saw a scroll flying through the air.” *– Zechariah 5:1 NLT*

Zechariah saw a vision of a flying scroll that was “about 30 feet long and 15 feet wide” (v. 2). God revealed that this scroll symbolized His Word as it was being spread throughout the world.

Through this vision, God showed Zechariah how He deals with sin and how He purges those who sin. His Word never changes, and His standards always are true. He purifies His people and the world.

In Zechariah’s time, many ignored God’s Word. This vision is a vivid reminder that His Word is true in every generation – then and now. Each person has choices. We are blessed when we live according to the Word but suffer the consequences when we disobey or ignore it.

Remember the power of God’s Word for you! Every word of the Bible has the power to heal, convict of sin, change lives, impart God’s wisdom, and provide direction.

His Word is “like fire,” like “a mighty hammer that smashes a rock to pieces” (Jeremiah 23:29). It “always produces fruit” and always accomplishes God’s purposes (Isaiah 55:11).

Seek to live according to the principles in His Word. Read the Word. Study the Word. As you read, let the Holy Spirit remind you of truths in the Word and convict you of sin. As you face problems, speak the Word. Meditate on the Word. Allow its power to change you, inspire you, and direct you.

*Reflection Question:*

What has been the most impactful Scripture you’ve read this week?

*Prayer*

Father, teach me through Your Word. Forgive my sins. Purify my heart and mind. Use me to impact others. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Zechariah 5