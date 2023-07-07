The Flame And Challenges Of The Journalism Journey

Each individual has a unique narrative, whether it be one of triumph or hardship. Those who pursue a career in journalism undoubtedly have their own noteworthy and significant experiences to share. After all, every story has its own flame and challenges to overcome.

In 2018, I was determined to become a journalist and believed that nothing would hinder my aspirations. Although I wasn’t particularly proud of myself at the time and lacked knowledge about the field, I was always fascinated by their work. However, presently, I seem to have lost the drive and enthusiasm that I once had towards achieving my goal of becoming a journalist.

Even though I had no idea that certain individuals who I considered close like brothers in my neighborhood were involved in that impressive industry, reading stories online from unfamiliar sources, whether it was their opinions or investigative reports, motivated me to pursue my passion in journalism. As time passed, I had the chance to meet individuals who demonstrated the allure of journalism and helped me appreciate that it goes beyond just writing. It comes with numerous rewards, acknowledgment, and prospects that can transform someone’s life for the better if they remain committed and continue to learn every day.

As of 2020, I had transformed into a devoted reader who indulged in any literature available. I was informed that the initial step towards enhancing one’s writing skills is to be a keen reader and remain updated with news and stories. This helps in understanding the art of composition and developing a unique writing style. It enables one to have a productive day at work and relish in the pleasure of writing while captivating readers with fascinating tales from one’s vast knowledge pool.

In reality, I commenced crafting my own editorial in the midst of 2019, and every time I had my mobile device at hand, perusing various opinion articles on the internet was a must for me. Upon concluding the piece, I would then rearrange my own narratives accordingly, and this technique has been instrumental in my writing journey since inception.

During the processing, I had the opportunity to meet many rapidly emerging writers, natural-born writers, and those who aspired to be like me. At one point, I viewed myself as a slow learner, as it was difficult for me to grasp concepts quickly during that time. However, thanks to Muyideen Kolawole, who told me that “journalism is not something you can learn, understand, and excel in immediately in isolation. It takes time to complete certain steps in the journey, but you won’t improve much if you’re learning alone without the input of others who can quickly identify the strengths and weaknesses in your story. This feedback allows for necessary changes to be made, and both those within and outside your community will recognize you as the most talented among your peers. However, it is your dedication to the process that will keep you moving forward. Furthermore, this is why no work can be perfectly edited, and it is also why media outlets do not work in isolation. Instead, they collaborate to ensure their news reaches the highest standard nationally and globally, earning them the recognition they deserve.”

Nevertheless, encountering various individuals throughout my journey has shaped me up until this point. I still have room for improvement, but I also possess my own distinct qualities. Moreover, I am confident that I will continue to grow and develop rapidly if I remain determined. In reality, persevering through challenges and maintaining a spiritual practice are the keys to achieving great success in life.

In the meantime, my journey in journalism will never be complete if I do not have the opportunity to meet some exceptional individuals both online and offline, such as: Muyideen Kolawole, Efosa Taiwo, Abdulrasheed Hammad, Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman, Muhammad Saheed Osioyemi, Aremu Lukman Umar, Olaiya Abdullateef Kayode (Vreporter), Adebayo Thomas Abioye, Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi, Jimoh Taofik Adekunle (Jaat), Quayyim Abdul Hafeez Adedimeji, Yakub Mohammed, Hamzat Ibrahim Abaga, Hayatullahi Folorunsho Mudathir, Onabanjo Abel Anuoluwa, and many others. However, I will conclude the list here.

Certainly, journalism is not a path one can navigate with mere superficial knowledge. Instead, one must be proactive and observant in order to forge their own way. When I embarked on this journey alone, I believed I was superior to others due to the accolades I received both online and offline. However, once I truly grasped the essence of journalism, I realized the foolishness of my mindset. It became clear to me that it is essential to have a mentor throughout the journey, someone well-versed in the field. Without such guidance, one will inevitably regret embarking on this path in the first place.

To put it differently, journalism is the essence of existence for me. I’m unsure of your perspective on this matter, but if you happen to find yourself in this profession, whether intentionally or by chance, remember to persevere through difficult moments along the way. Understand that no aspect is as straightforward as initially perceived; you must simply continue pursuing what inspires you and persevere through the challenges. In the event that you are unaware, rest assured that you will ultimately reap the rewards of a fulfilling life and accomplish your goals and objectives.

In conclusion, journalism is not simply a means for everyone, it does not provide sustenance for anyone in any way, similarly, the person who considers themselves the best in the industry will not gain much from it. Because journalism only accepts individuals who are wise, intelligent, and honorable. And it does not allow for working in isolation, but it offers everyone opportunities to be more distinctive in their own way. Always pay attention to those who appear to uplift you, not those who will undermine your personality. In simple terms, I am still not perfect, but based on my experience, if you aspire to be a better writer, you must be prepared to learn, prioritize reading, reading, reading, and then write. By doing so, you will be surprised to find that your position is no longer just within yourself. Be willing to make sacrifices in order to achieve anything that is important to your life, regardless of any obstacles.

Oluwatoyin Hawal Momolosho, a content creator, creative writer, and community developer.

