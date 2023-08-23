The first China film festival kicks off in Lagos. The festival which started on Monday, was established by the city’s Chinese Consulate and is set to run for five days. Over 200 guests were in attendance on its first day; including business leaders, government officials, educators, and students.

The China film festival will provide Nigerians with insights into Chinese culture, history, and society. It will also foster future cultural collaboration and exchange between Nigeria and China.

The Consul-General of the Chinese Consulate in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, explained that both China and Nigeria are ancient civilizations with abundant historical and cultural heritage. Hence, this provides fertile soil and vitality for the countries’ artistic and literary creation in filmmaking and other spheres.

He added that Nigeria’s film-making industry, Nollywood, has risen rapidly and ranks among the top in the world. This not only creates a huge economic miracle but also provides an important window for the world to get to know and understand Nigeria.