Since perhaps after the reign of Adams Oshiomhole of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) from 1999 – February 2007 as president, it is safe to conclude that the umbrella body of organized labour in the country has been in coma. It has pretended since then to be oblivious of the hardships workers in the country have been going through, just to remain politically correct.

Perhaps, to underscore this unfortunate situation Oshiomhole while admonishing Ayuba Wabba, who succeeded Abdulwahed Ibrahim Omar, the President of NLC from February, 2007- 2011 amid a post-election crisis that split the labour movement, had urged Wabba’s new leadership to rebuild a cohesive labour force, and avoid “bread and butter” unionism.

Well, Oshiomhole himself has since crossed over to become an integral part of the very institutions of government he fought against as labour leader, by becoming governor of Edo, APC chairman and now elected senator. Therefore, he is now a part of the establishment that bakes the bread and provides the butter which has since left the NLC at sixes and sevens.

On January 1, 2012 the then President Goodluck Jonathan federal government had ended fuel subsidies in a bid to end the huge resources spent in subsidizing the products, but organized labour spear-headed a mass movement against the decision. A strike that lasted for over a week then ensued, which eventually forced Jonathan to approve the reduction of the pump price of petrol to 97 naira per litre.

Today, it is difficult to say what the official pump price of petrol is any more and the availability of the product is equally unpredictable. While the NNPC retail outlets put their price at between N185 and N194 depending on the location, filling stations operated by oil majors have adjusted their prices to N195 per litre, even as those stations operated by independent marketers sold at between N280 and N300 per litre. In some parts of the country the prices are higher.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Yet, as Nigerians continue to feel the pangs of excruciating hunger; ever-rising inflation and starvation arising from activities of terrorists and killer-herdsmen who have chased farmers from their farms, the NLC conveniently feigned ignorance.

While some states cry that they cannot pay the minimum wage of N30,000 but they have enough to take care of their frivolous and inordinate lifestyles, organised Labour looked the other way.

Meanwhile, in the midst of all this the federal government through the Central Bank, decided to escalate the sufferings of Nigerians. The apex bank decided to foist a confusion called redesigning of the nation’s currency on an already pauperised and dehumanised citizens. While Nigerians were made to submit all old notes they had, expecting to have the new notes in exchange, the CBN chose to do otherwise, leaving the people without cash.

For close to two months, Nigerians have been suffering to feed, left without money to take care of their other needs. Some Nigerians started sleeping in banks just to get cash. Many died of opportunistic infections as a result of lack of money to seek medical treatment.

Some unfortunate people were practically detained after making purchases because while they had been debited, the seller’s account had not been credited. Some spent several hours in front of their banks, under the scorching sun, to report such failed transactions.

Assurances by the CBN that the situation would ease, was not to be as the situation became worse by the day. Attempts by the Supreme Court to intervene fell short of expectations. The reintroduction of the N200 note and subsequently, the N500 and N1000, were of no effect.

Suddenly, the NLC woke from its slumber. The reinvigorated NLC led by Joe Ajaero, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to end the petrol and cash scarcity being experienced in the country.

Last Wednesday NLC officially declared a nationwide strike to commence this Wednesday. Ajaero gave the directive during a media briefing in Abuja.

He also directed that affiliate unions constituting the NLC should be on standby for picketing exercises across all branches of the Central Bank of Nigeria nationwide.

Ajaero said the industrial action became the last resort of the NLC following the expiration of the ultimatum.

He said the decision to picket the CBN branches became necessary as the federal government and the CBN had failed to show any commitment to addressing the situation.

He lamented that despite the Supreme Court order that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes remain legal tender until December 31, 2023, the situation kept getting worse.

The union decided that by this Wednesday all CBN branches will be picketed. The union also directed all workers to stay at home too, “because people cannot eat, workers can no longer go to the office, we have been pushed to the wall.”

Then common sense prevailed as, thanks to Labour, the CBN directed banks on Thursday to come for old notes to give to its customers. The implication being that but for Labour threatening the CBN it would not have bothered.

While President Muhammadu Buhari felt unconcerned, the CBN lied that it had shredded or burnt the old notes. Now, they have ordered all banks to open their doors to customers last Saturday and Sunday.

It simply amounts to sheer wickedness to ignore the sufferings of the people in the name of enforcing a cashless economy. There are a thousand and one ways of doing that without mindlessly putting the people into a state of sadness, misery and tragedy.

Until now, labour had assumed the position of the fourth arm of government. While the people suffered, labour operated in tandem with the other three arms of government.

We welcome the Ajaero-led labour. It must not abdicate its responsibility of protecting the interests and welfare of workers for “bread and butter unionism.”