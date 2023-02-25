It is always good to know the boundaries of ones strength and weakness. Leaving the stage while the ovation is loudest is the only sensible thing one can do. Ovation may be tempting and the urge and desires to continue to savour it very blinding , not knowing when the voices of appellations are dying down for one to take an honorable bow.

Nothing last for ever and the loyalty of people however good one is, has an expiration date. Not knowing when the expiration is due and take a an honorable bow before the voices of praises turn into a cacophony of Insults and revolt a bad omen.

In my local parlance, “akubia egwu onye nti ana agba”( it is only a deaf person that continues to dance while the music was long stopped) This isn’t a good remark and wouldn’t be associated with any decent person.

The music of honor and praises is long stopped. The music of loyalty and admiration is fizzled and its echo long gone, but in his self possession and clout chase, he continues to dance. What a fall of a once thriving empire! From nothing to something. From grass to grace. From a mere obscure empire to one that drew the attention of many whose words were laws and sacred. ‘But not anymore!

The empire rose in meteoric dimensions and held the entire political space spell bound. The social media space became awashed with everything about it. The cough from him, the song, the comic relief and the bold and embolden manner of expression became one that got attention and admired.

Many thought he was fearless and just. His logaciousness not minding, he was admired for the content he kept pushing out at every turn.

Depressed and sad , watching any of clips will crack one up and the depression gone.

Sadly the justice many thought he was fighting for; the equity and fairness he seemed to be propagating, the marginalisation and subjugation he was crying against are all ploy and strategy to balloon his political ego; not afterall for the interest of democracy or anybody outside self.

He thrived and blossomed , the darling of many and the delight of media men. He staggered, held many of his nay sayers by their critical and sensitive junctions. He held the knive and the yam , as many bowed and truckled to him for a piece of it.

Never anymore for his deceit has been uncovered, his self interest made obvious and the very sense of unpatriotic and entitlement spirit laid bare.

He thought he was smart! Can’t campaign for APC he said! with other castigating and demeaning remarks about them. He roared fearlessly, like a lion punched and bounced . We thought he was a hero, diffident from the bunch and lot .

Alas! Like others he has gone their normal ways and paths, licking with great relish his vomits. Oh ! We never knew he was just ranting! Crying with eyes open, looking for what to grab , even from those hands he called leprous.

His real colour has been shown. The spots of neither the leopard are hidden nor the smell of the skunk. The smell is everywhere, polluting the atmosphere, showing how a shunk he has been, lacking in morals and decency.

Who would have believed that Nysom Wike would touch APC with a very long stick , talk more of having an embrace.

Politics! Politics!! Politics!!! The game that is filled with intrigues and manipulations. Believe them, you do that at your peril.

The once thriving empire has collapsed! The sympathy he enjoyed gone and his political life getting stiffled and muffled. He has shot himself on both legs, one wonders how he will walk politically again!

How is the mighty fallen!!

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

