The Old Ladies of Turin are yet to get their mojo back since the return of Allegri, they have only managed one win in their last seven games. Last night Juventus was stunned by Benfica in Italy to a 1-2 defeat and over the weekend they battled for a 2-2 draw at home to Salertina. A result that has kept them in 10th place in the league table after just 6 games into the season and pointless in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Juventus remains the only top 10 club in Serie A with no goal advantage.

They have not picked a point in the UEFA Champions League after two games and look likely to drop to the second tier of the European tournament this season along with Maccabi Haifa in their group, where PSG and Benfica top with 6 points respectively.

The 36 times Serie A champions reigned in the league from the 2011-12 season to the 2019-20 season, winning the title for a record of 9 times uninterrupted.

Last season the club finished fourth place in the league which ended their 9 streak winning of the title.

Despite making a few additions like Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba, the club is still not yet in better form.

Yesterday’s Champions League analysis:

Benfica came from behind to collect three Champions League points at the Allianz Stadium. Arek Milik had given the Bianconeri a flying start with a goal inside the opening five minutes. However, a penalty on the stroke of half-time converted by Joao Mario levelled the score, before David Neves completed the turnaround 10 minutes into the second half. Moise Kean struck the post, Dušan Vlahović had a goal disallowed for offside and Bremer lashed a shot over the bar as Juve pushed for an equalizer that did not arrive.