What did Obi go there to do? I have struggled to find reason and relevance of Chatham House to this election that is few days away, sadly and most sincerely I have not been able to get one convincing reason.

May be I’m too “politically unsavvy” in the international space to understand and appreciate the very electoral value in there; which they all seek.

If I were Obi , I would bother less and pay less attention to conventional practice of old order, which those that practice or patronise them have no knowledge of why they patronise such.

Peter should have known better that his kingdom and kingship , soon to dawn are of no foreign origin. It is local and its content very Nigerian, of masses stronghold.

Why would Peter embark on such a politically irrelevant and non electoral value journey? Why would Peter agree to share the glory of his victory when it comes which is solely for God and the Obidient masses with Chatham House? Why would Obi accept to bring a Chatham narration to his presidency? Nigeria has been baren for political productivity, starved of democratic top -notch processes and muffled respect for the voice of the masses for years.

Now that the conception has taken place and all and sundry patiently waiting for the delivery, Chatham House by this visit will be seen possibly as the midwife, while in real sense was just cosmetic with no value.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Founded in 1920, Chatham House engages governments, the private sector, civil society and its members in open debate and confidential discussion on the most significant developments in international affairs”.

The above is what I was able to get about the function of Chatham House . It might be more but certainly not a determinant factor in who wins or loses election in Nigeria.

Obi should understand the very wood from which his political relevance was carved from. He should be made to understand and possibly appreciate the unseen hand moving through the poor masses to birth a new Nigeria through him.

He should equally know that it is not all about his perceived potential , strength and dexterity, beyond all these are more , afterall he isn’t the only competent Nigeria that has thrown his hat in Nigeria politics.

Chatham House jamboree isn’t my idea of Obi’ presidency. Chatham House spending spree show shouldn’t define his presidency, is like going to native doctor of no power and authority to seek a future already made known and available by God.

You don’t need Chatham House endorsement. You don’t need it’s pulpit or platform to sell yourself and vision. Chatham House has no vote to give you, your votes and the votes that will make you president are all in Nigeria not in Chatham House.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com