This Time, A Collective Approach Against The Banality Of Evils Is Required, Memorize, Recite End Of Article Till Election Day

Every election cycle, an apparent rigged system produces winners. As usual, voter fraud and intimidation-related talk and back-room deal arrangements are going on.

If politicians can win fairly, fine for them, but not in a place where some of the practices of what I call “old Nigerianology” exist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some vivid acts of Nigerianology will almost certainly take a daring form in this coming election marked by competing ideologies—Muslim/northern supremacy, Christian/southern supremacy, and customary supremacy—with each ideology casting itself and influencing a so-called nation.

As part of the new Nigerianology, positive-thinking Nigerians are looking for ways to push out political corruption with a clean alternative.

Nigeria is a place where some people, especially older adults, are a negative force for good in the country. We are now in a time when many young and old are engaged in political risks, willing to fight intolerable injustice.

Nigeria’s state of corruption is corrosive; its laws, including election laws, go unenforced; democracy is continuously riddled with and destroyed by cyclical evil; and modernity is rejected.

Young Nigerians mostly see a need for modest politicians as singular angels and are working hard to electorally go after older political devils responsible for corrupting the country’s electoral system.

As this election period thickens, deep minds that swim in the well of treachery, infidelity, and political prostitution are working hard.

With the apparent chemical makeup and transition of corruption mentality in the environment, it is possible that right now some criminal-minded politicians, preachers, security/law enforcement agents/election workers, judicial officers, media agents, rotten chiefs, hoodlums/political thugs, academic traitors, mendacious students or new graduates, and other illicit bodies are attending various day and night “schools” on how to sabotage the voting process for their candidates or contestants.

The most recent presidential primaries showed the erratic and exclusionary influence of corruption, and the major historical players, allies to each other with well-documented histories of corruption or criminal issues at home and abroad, came out on top and financially forced themselves on the electorate.

Apart from some of the materialistic religious assemblies and acts within the country, a new experiential spirituality is blowing across the nation through the younger people within and outside the nation that could decide the winner of the next elections

I am convinced that the physics and chemistry of corruption, which persist so deeply within a young multicultural country like Nigeria, will become non-fundamentals and be countered, resulting in an increase in good political behavior among the people.

After almost sixty years of conceited and confusing ways of governance in Nigeria, the authentic God-given promise could be here. That will propel us into a world in which we are all equal, free, and entitled to pursue our respective full measures of contentment.

The spirit and science of corruption have for a long time taken over our political space, and the heinous political players and their enablers continue to test the existence of the supernatural, and this is showing as some powers that be, through dark and material power, are doing everything to force themselves into another presidency.

Beyond the physics and chemistry of naked power, there is a new air of youths embracing a different path, and they believe that they see a positive spiritual maturity in a new Nigeria; they believe the social war that politicians are waging is only temporary, and their well-funded and well-planned corrupt campaigns will give way to psychological and spiritual nationalism.

These evil and power-wielding politicians aren’t afraid to talk about religion, ethnicity, poverty, and social issues as long as they use them as divisive tools, bending the teachings of the Almighty to justify their political or authoritarian plans. They want others to stay small.

As I write, these misleading prophecies of who will win are everywhere to condition and influence the mind of the electorate.

The rejection of bad people into the next presidency has served as a rallying point for supporters of a lesser sinner.

As we approach the national elections, many Nigerians say there is actually a spiritual president in the making. The young people and some older ones say his name is Peter Gregory Obi. Despite our times of divine and psychological push for totally new change, if any of the current older candidates come to power, God will remember the people, produce a changed behavior pattern in that person, and allow them to do right.

The shift presents possibilities that could transform the future of Nigerian politics.

If the election of a good person as head of the new Nigeria will be a “divine sign” and “a sign from the Holy Spirit” for the reconciliation of religious and ethnic groups, God and good African philosophers will let it happen.

We are fed up with politicians and their friends and families who are homegrown threats to democracy, decency, and stability in Nigeria.

For how long should nature and the universe allow those politicians who are so dangerous and despicable that they do not care if average people are dying of hunger and disease yet want to fraudulently come to power? Good God, it is a crime against humanity.

How long will the people be vulnerable enough to allow villainous figures, vicious powers that be (ogas and madams), and idiot heads to rule?

Are we getting ready to be cursed with a cruel idiot for a leader?

Why should we let another presidency become a curse on Nigeria and a curse from Nigeria on the rest of the world because of an unpalatable truth?

Why can’t we say psychologically and spiritually that the 2023 election will result in the security of our nation, the sanity of our people, the stability of our economy, the tranquility of our society, and the health and welfare of our population

Assuming we are cursed, why not go into psychological and spiritual battle for a “new normal”?

And fight off political idiots. security and law enforcement sociopathic agents, as they are collectively threatening the whole of Nigeria. Fight politicians from various parties, as well as their heinous judges, religious fundamentalists, and religious nationalist sycophants, who want to join forces to forcefully impose vicious and incompetent people on the Nigerian people. They use acts of tribalism, materialism, and militarism to enter power deliberately, actively, and openly.

They embody evil. Their ways are actively enabled by tribalistic, materialistic, and militaristic allies in all three branches of the government, and they use targeted federal courts with judges who will acquiesce to bribes, fear, or compromise.

Here we are facing an election that could produce a tragic death wish. Are we ready to see that tragic national death wish play out in homes, neighborhoods, and communities across Nigeria? Again, and again?

I hope that the younger generations will condemn these evil people who seek power at all costs and support good politicians who will govern them.

Good God, we are tired of vicious, incompetent, foolish, and dangerous persons. Please send us those with a mind for democracy, decency, and decorum.

Let’s remember that human hands will be involved in the deployment of electoral materials. Human eyes will follow the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the latest technological device being used to verify fingerprints and authenticate facial features to ensure only eligible voters are allowed to vote and prevent voting by alternates. Humans will officially oversee the INEC results viewing portal and the electronic transmission of election results, while human eyes will monitor the physical transmission of results from polling units to collation centers. Good God, be in charge.

Remember, the BVAS was introduced to ensure that the person who presents a Permanent Voters Card (PVC) at the polling unit on election day is the actual owner of the card. Sometimes that is not the case due to questionable, corrupt, or ghost-like card holders. Good God, be in charge.

Given the unique nature of corrupt mentality in some humans from various agencies and entities, there is a need for full-blown physical access to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine and other electoral materials, such as ballot papers, where concerns arise. Good God, help us.

There will always be questions about how reliable the outcomes of these elections will be in inherently corrupt human systems, and as such, there is a need for the accessibility of technology-based electoral systems when questions arise rather than forcing winners and losers to accept whatever results are presented. Good God, take charge.

In a society with the energy and force of corruption, where the elements of religion and ethnicity are used to undermine honest, transparent, and fair dealings, the ordinary people suffer.

The nature of corruption, especially in villages and poor areas, will reveal politicians and security workers that will intimidate and bribe polling officials to allow even children and ghosts to become eligible voters.

Venomous politicians who use the science of corruption and think they can continue to oppose God’s truth and do not think they are overstepping their boundaries and invading fairness are playing dark games.

If today’s Nigerians refuse to stay away from bad physics or mechanics, flawed chemistry, or the interactions of politicians, a third force will prevail: that which will reflect God’s will, an outcome that must be part of God’s overall plan.

As we approach the election, there will be actual retaliation, which will come at a high cost in terms of time, emotional and physical energy, and even lives for those who resort to political violence, hostility, malice, anger, and dishonesty.

Whether or not bad politicians continue to use the physics and chemistry of corruption to create lethal politics, this election must be viewed as a battle between “good” and “evil,” and positive vengeance is a powerful emotional trigger that will mobilize good people this time against those who constantly belittle humanity. This is the most consequential election in our lifetime. There are some politicians who want to make the world a better place. These are the ones that run for office and stay up late trying to help their people. Some corrupt politicians just exploit and twist the system for their own ends.

Again, the election of 2023 has arrived, and a collective approach through the subconscious, supernatural, and self-guarding approach is required against the banality or commonplace of political and social evils.

I will say this: go ahead and supplicate against power-hungry politicians and their allies who refuse to put people before politics. There is a chance that the psychology of corruption in Nigeria is a chemical, spiritual, and cultural condition. God, help us now; we are desperate. My hope is that we will get there.

I once came across an online essay by Jamie Rohrbaugh, titled “PRAYER FOR WICKED AND EVIL POLITICIANS”:

“…But Father God, for those wicked and evil politicians who have given themselves over to a degenerate mind—those who have rejected You for the last time, who have no conscience left and for whom there is no hope of salvation—for these, Father, we ask:

Expose them:

Reveal their evil works of darkness to the world.

Let Your light shine in the darkest places, and do not allow them to hide what they have done any more.

Let truth-telling witnesses and truth-telling whistleblowers come forward and let them tell their stories at the right places, to the right people, at the right time.

Let people listen to these truth-tellers according to Your will.

Let every media outlet share and reveal these stories of evil according to Your will.

Let there be no more coverups anymore, Father! Expose the unfruitful works of darkness, and let the American people be incensed!

Let these wicked and evil politicians become disgusted with their sin and cause every one of their colleagues to be revolted by their sin as well.

Let every person surrounding these wicked and evil politicians decide to keep no company with evil and divisive men; let the wicked person be found alone and without any help that would perpetuate his or her wickedness.

Hinder them:

Let their evil plans come to nothing.

Hinder and prevent them from carrying out any more evil. Bind their hands from doing any evil.

Remove their resources; transfer those resources into the hands of the righteous.

Let confusion and chaos enter the camp of the enemy, but let righteous order and victory be found in the camp of the Lord.

Let the wicked turn upon themselves, as they did so many times in Scripture when YOU intervened on the day of battle.

Bring them to justice:

As the great Judge of the earth, Father, we ask You to force the correct law enforcement departments to get involved in each situation and case, according to Your will.

Let reliable, solid evidence come forth and be preserved.

Let all truthful, reliable, solid evidence be considered admissible to court—but let zero evidence be admitted to any court anywhere that is doctored, false, or fabricated in any way.

Cause these cases to be assigned to righteous judges and protect those judges and their families.

Cause these cases to be prosecuted and brought to court by righteous attorneys, and protect those attorneys, their families, and their businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Give the witnesses a holy boldness to appear in court and speak truth with credibility. Protect these witnesses and their families.

Make the wickedness and evil which have been perpetuated upon the American people so odious in the sight of law enforcement that they fully prosecute these cases of the law.

Eliminate the two-tiered justice system, Father, and ensure that the wicked and evil politicians are prosecuted and brought to justice no matter who they are, who their friends are, who has paid them money, or to whom THEY have paid money.

Let the juries, councils, commissions, and committees see, hear, discern, and recognize TRUTH. Let them refuse to rest until the wicked ones are brought to justice and give them no peace until they see righteousness and justice served.

Convict each perpetrator, Father God, and cause them to be sentenced according to Your will.

Force them to take their punishment and prevent them from escaping from it.

Remove them from political office in every capacity and let a righteous person who will uphold Your values and Your Word take their place in every instance. Position and prepare those righteous people to assume office now, so they will be ready when the time comes.

Father, Psalm 109:8 says, “Let his days be few, and let another take his office.” While we do NOT pray for the death of any person, we do ask that every wicked politician’s DAYS IN OFFICE would be few, and that a righteous person would take their office.

Father, You have ways to bring the wicked to justice—and we ask You to do it. We ask that, starting right now, the countdowns would begin, and the clocks would begin to tick if they haven’t already—and that left and right, wicked politicians would be exposed and removed:

From city councils, school boards, and every other office at the local level;

From election commissions and everything associated with them;

From mayor’s offices;

From state legislatures;

From governor’s offices;

(From president’s offices;)

From every level of the federal government.

Thank You, Father. We depend on You to give us righteous leaders and righteous government. Let us rise up and vote Your will, but we depend on You to do the rest which we cannot. Help us, Father.”

Professor John Egbeazien Oshodi, who was born in Uromi, Edo State in Nigeria to a father who served in the Nigeria police for 37 years, is an American based Police/Prison Scientist and Forensic/Clinical/Legal Psychologist. A government consultant on matters of forensic-clinical adult and child psychological services in the USA; Chief Educator and Clinician at the Transatlantic Enrichment and Refresher Institute, an Online Lifelong Center for Personal, Professional, and Career Development. He is a former Interim Associate Dean/Assistant Professor at Broward College, Florida. The Founder of the Dr. John Egbeazien Oshodi Foundation, Center for Psychological Health and Behavioral Change in African Settings In 2011, he introduced State-of-the-Art Forensic Psychology into Nigeria through N.U.C and Nasarawa State University, where he served in the Department of Psychology as an Associate Professor. He is currently a Virtual Behavioral Leadership Professor at ISCOM University, Republic of Benin. Founder of the proposed Transatlantic Egbeazien Open University (TEU) of Values and Ethics, a digital project of Truth, Ethics, and Openness. Over forty academic publications and creations, at least 200 public opinion pieces on African issues, and various books have been written by him. He specializes in psycho-prescriptive writings regarding African institutional and governance issues. His most recent textbook publication is Concise Psychology: An Integrated Forensic Approach to Psychology for Global African Settings.