The El’ On Tinubu’s Ministerial List

The El Rufai On Tinubu’s Ministerial List

Phonetics strengthens sound, and words may have different spellings, but if they sound similar, the speaker’s intention confuses the hearer. El’ as a prefix to some names is not necessarily confusing because once the suffix follows the prefix, the character of the bearer clears the confusion. The character of God is the neutralizer of the El sound in his name. When we hear the word “El,” we just need to wait to know if heaven or hell will follow.

There is the inferred sound “Hell” in El Rufai, but it’s not all sound without fury! The character of the bearer becomes a complication of the decision-making process for any sound mind whenever the hearer hears the name, giving them a reason to worry.

The intellectual capacity and delivery of this individual is not in doubt. Give it to him when a job needs doing well. A great motivator of people around him, with an uncommon penchant for excellence, routine and timelines. However to hell’s pit “greatness” we will be heading once in embrace of tribalism and bigotry. El Rufai remains the best man ever till date as Minister of FCT, an office more like the Governor of the Federal Capital Territory, except for the absence of Executive, which subsumes the activities of the office to the scrutiny of the National Assembly and the supervision of the Presidency. The sound “hell” in El Rufai didn’t generate any confusion until the Office of the Executive Governor in Kaduna State, North West Nigeria, heard it.

It all began with the desire to trace his root and identify with his ancestral heritage. He traveled wide and deep into the forest and jungles of the subregion. Nebu walked on four in to the jungle like a beast, but returned back after 7 years with his sanity, the Bible recorded. The return of El-Rufai has left for us a question. Who or what returned from his jungle adventure. It’s no longer news that he boasted to have paid his distant cousins from the tax poll of the federal Republic of Nigeria. His reign as Governor of Kaduna State is there in the open, the horror of his tribalism will haunt the state for a long time to come.

After governing Kaduna State, he prepared his handover note in Hausa and handed it down to the new Governor, Deputy Governor, Secretary to the State Government, and the Commissioner for Finance. They must never come to the point where they will think that it was a political coincidence that they are Muslims; No! Their political party, All Progressives Congress, made it possible to politically fight the holy war.

This he boasted is the invention of Co-Jihadist Governors in the North like himself. He charged them that the status quo must not only remain but also be advanced to the national level. Christian leaders support this mystery of iniquity. We may need to list them and their roles that fell the wall of the church for satanic politicians to trample on, if need be. That is the unseen hands, harlots on our watchtower who hosted the spies that made the Muslim/Muslim ticket our reality.

Please, this is not a lamentation, rather a reminder of how we got here and the slaughter slab we are ignorantly being led, to our trouble and that of our unborn children. Do I need to remind the people of Kaduna, particularly the Hausas in the State that if they were discerning, a man like him should never have had a vote of one right thinking human!

He told the world about his DNA’s vengeful nature, without mincing words, stating that his kingsmen; the Fulani, would pay for a 100-year offense at the appropriate time. Could it be that they found an appropriate person and timing in him and his tenure as Governor?

In view of his hand over note, I never expected that Christian Association of Nigeria will go to sleep over such threats of evil pregnancy with his ministerial opportunity as the expected delivery date! CAN will watch him go into the Senate Chamber, take a bow, and the state will empower him with its resources to fulfill what he is coming to do, which he, his party, and presidency have not officially denied. Have you read a retraction written by El-Rufai addressing his claim of Islamization as an APC agenda? It’s too late in the day for that to be demanded of him.

With all honour to the God of our faith and due respect to Pastor Paul Enenche who by divine providence is the Gatekeeper of the Federal Capital Territory, will El Rufai become a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under your watch?

Tinubu is as vengeful as a Fulani man, the Church will pay for turning their back on him, Abuja will be judged for denying him mere 25% of their votes and putting him in the legal predicament he found himself. EI’s appointment may be the opportunity for pay back. Just let us imagine him as the Minister of Works, FCT or Interior? I leave my presumption to your imagination. Occupy National Assembly, save the day now or run in the midst of your ruin for the day is fast approaching. Yours to walk into it or stop it. Many are bound to be worried about my safety as usual but not a strand of hair can be plucked off my head without his knowledge. I am as safe as He is! Please, be worried about yourselves.

