CAIRO, Egypt, 14 November 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Within the framework of the Egyptian Banking Institute’s strategy to develop the human capital in the African banking sector, the Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI), the training arm of the Central Bank of Egypt, has successfully launched the first round of “EBI Executive Program” for the African banking sector. The program aims at developing the executive leadership talents and competencies as well as enriching technical knowledge for the senior executives from the African banking and financial sectors by raising the efficiency of human cadres working in these sectors.

The program was conducted during the period from 23rd to 27th of October in Cairo with the participation of a number of senior executives from four banks in Tanzania and Zambia. During the program, the latest trends and developments in various topics were discussed and presented such as Strategy, Sustainability, Corporate Governance, Agility, Disruptive Innovation, Dealing with the Media and Banking Digital Transformation. The in-class training program has been designed to include different training methodologies based on case studies, simulation game, and role-playing activities in order to achieve the utmost benefit of the program.

In this context, Dr. Abdel Aziz Nossier, the Executive Director of the Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI), said: “The African continent is an important pillar in our strategy, therefore we continually develop cooperation opportunities and implement training programs that invest in the human capital within the African financial and banking sectors.” Dr. Nossier expressed his happiness with the participation of several senior executives from various African banks in the first round of the program, adding that several rounds of program are planned to be conducted in the future. He added, “The EBI Executive program targeting senior executives in the African banking sector comes as a continuation of EBI’s efforts over the past years to intensify its activities in the African continent with the aim of supporting the development of human capital, where EBI has provided its training services for more than 4000 trainees from 44 African countries till now.”

It is worth mentioning that EBI is constantly working on developing and increasing the diversity of its programs offered to the African banking sector, whether by receiving trainees at EBI’s headquarters or through interactive distance learning programs.

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of EBI.

About EBI

The Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI) was established in 1991 by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to act as its official training arm with a vision to be the preferred partner for developing the human capital of the banking ecosystem in Egypt, and the lighthouse for banking sector development across strategic African and Arab countries, through mirroring the latest international banking trends.

The unique blend of the Board of Directors, headed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Hassan Abdallah, sets EBI in a leading position. EBI’s Board is composed of 8 members consisting of bank’s chairmen and industry leaders possessing a high-level of diversified expertise.

Crowning the continuous organizational commitment for quality training and adherence to international quality standards, in 2009 EBI was the first accredited financial training institute in Egypt and the MENA region by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) for five years. EBI succeeded in obtaining the reaccreditation for 2 more terms ending in 2024. In addition to this, EBI’s Interactive Distance Learning (IDL) instructional methodology and e-learning programs has been also accredited by ACCET in 2021.

In 2021 EBI has been chosen as the “Best Financial Training Institute in MENA Region” by Capital Finance International (CFI) for its commitment to offering state of the art quality training solutions and adherence to international quality standards; keeping in line with the latest industry international best practices & amplifying EBI’s activities to support African banking sector human capital development. CFI is a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics and finance headquartered in London.

In 2022 EBI has been awarded the “Best Companies Award” at the prestigious Education 2.0 Conference held in Dubai in 2022 as part of its prominent role in the field of financial and banking training for reforming and improving global education. The award’s selection criteria included meeting Industry Reputation, Innovation in Education and Training Methods, Financial Status, Competitiveness, and Management Strength. EBI continues to develop its training programs to stay abreast with the technological and training trends to support the development of the human capital in the banking sector in Egypt and in Africa.

With a mandate to develop the human capital in banking sector, EBI excels in providing state of the art training solutions in line with the latest industry international best practices in areas of banking, management, leadership, information technology and SMEs. In 2015, EBI expanded its offerings by launching a diversified portfolio of Assessment services and partnering with leading international providers, with a goal of availing various assessment tools for the purpose of recruitment, promotion or development. EBI also provides a wide range of diversified activities and services to disseminate knowledge and raise awareness on latest industry trends.

EBI takes pride in its continuous efforts to amplify its activities across the African continent with a goal to support African banking sector human capital development. Under the auspices of the Central Bank of Egypt, EBI provided its training services 44 countries with more than 4000 African trainees and takes pride in its partnership with leading African banking institutes to enhance knowledge sharing across the continent.

As a community responsible institution, EBI’s CSR activities evolved throughout the years focusing on financial literacy and supporting people with special needs. Shaping the Future initiative was launched in 2012, under the auspices of the Central Bank of Egypt to spread financial awareness and enhance people’s capability to manage their finances, understand and use different financial services and thereby contribute to financial inclusion. In 2020 Basira initiative was launched to facilitate the studying process for visually impaired students. In 2021 EBI launched Etaha initiative to support creating a diversified working environment and act as a link between people with special needs searching for job opportunities and the banking sector.

