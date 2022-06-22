The Dubai Girls Kickoff Their 2022 Travel Raffle Competition

The fun-loving, inspirational Dubai Girls are heading back to Dubai for another exciting trip to the world’s top travel destination! For the Dubai Girls: Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jombo and Omoni Oboli, this marks the third time the quartet will be visiting Dubai together. The first trip happened in 2018, and the second happened in 2019, where they faced off successfully against the Choplife Gang. The Girls have asked their fans and lovers of Dubai to join them on this trip which takes place September 5th-12th, 2022.

The 2022 edition promises to be fun packed, with a lot of suspense and surprises. In this edition travelers to Dubai will stand a chance to win a return ticket to Dubai for their companion, with a 5-day Dubai experience with the Dubai Girls. Benefits and attractions include, Accommodation for two including meals, access to the activities of the Dubai Girls and lots of surprises.

The Dubai Girls will randomly select winners on the 15th of August from individuals who meet certain criteria.

Some rules and terms include.

Individual must purchase a ticket for travel to Dubai between September 4th – November 15th, 2022. Purchase eligibility ends on August 12th Buyer must purchase ticket from any travel agent in Nigeria, that is registered with Dubai Tourism.

All travel agents registered on the DET database will be notified of this raffle competition on June 20th. All travel agents registered on the DET database will submit a list of eligible entrees to DET on August 13th. On August 15th, each Dubai Girl will select 2 winners, totaling 8 winners from the entrees from travel agents, via a Live Instagram session.

Ufuoma McDermott had this to say about the trip; “Dubai is no longer a city to me. It’s an inspiration. Each visit resets my goals and rejuvenates my God given abilities. This visit has me pondering on a new excitement based on new discoveries, new adventures and new infrastructure”.

Omoni Oboli had this to say; “The Dubai girls trip this year will be fun and bonding PRO MAX! You already know the Dubai girls are bringing the heat so come fully prepared to have the fun of your life! My bags are already packed!”

Uche Jombo had this to say about the trip; “Dubai is one of the most beautiful cities to visit for me and I bond with my girls all over again anytime we visit. I love the city, the experience, the places I visit and always look forward to the moments / memories we create”

Chioma Akpotha had this to say; Dubai the beautiful city of gold with modern features and luxury at its peak! The safest city I have ever been to, never had to worry about anything. When Dubai calls, I just pick my passport and go…no need to pack a bag!

About Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in achieving its competitiveness vision to position the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the emirate’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators. Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for the licensing and classification of all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Industries and Exports, Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) and Dubai SME, as well as Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Business Events.