pen, please pay attention

for a while, I beg of you,

this ode has to be birthed,

let you and I curate and compose

an ode to our pained, puzzled planet,

to the peoples of this worried world,

let this piece find meaning in a meaningless

era, humanity in the face of inhumanity,

love and hope in a loveless, hopeless kiss,

to the protagonists, present and prospect,

let it be a work of poetry of our time, a song

to jog our memory about ecological onuses,

pen please play your role,

is it time to pamper our egos

with honeyed words that are void?

is it time to paint our pride, pranks

and poison with a galaxy of sugary stars?

to perpetuate retrogressive progress?

can nations move beyond speeches ,promises

and pledges and deliver on their promises,

and feel for those on the frontlines of this crisis?

please, delve into Africa’s development

issues, discuss climate change challenges

and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

how can Africa escape prolonged food

insecurity in the face of climate change?

how can there be climate change justice?

does climate change not seek to decimate

and incriminate peace of mind and ecosystems?

are its effects and ire not looking us in the face?

can the climate change crisis be tackled

without a candid talk on justice and funding

for the most vulnerable for a livable future?

pen, please please us with valor

and vigor versed in vicious verities,

for in our vicinity love should dwell,

pen, please paint personalities

with proper brushes, proverbs,

prints and purrs of our time

time is a tool too priceless to fritter away,

it’s time to deal with our scars and stains,

not to denounce and destroy the ricochets

that bare but not beautify the blemishes,

pen please pore over all, worthy or shady,

admit our feats, fears, frailties and faults