In the twenty-first century, when the world has transitioned to a digital system, the Communication Ministry is fortunate to have a digitalized gentleman. Everything is now in your control because the entire planet has become a global village.

Dr. Isa Ali Pantami has become a household figure in the country as a result of his actions and forthright attitude towards Ministry of Communication matters. He’s engraved his name in gold. His present vessel has a long list of impressive accomplishments that everyone can see.

Indeed, someone can’t mention the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) without also mentioning Pantami. In fact, the organization was not known to the majority of Nigerians until Pantami’s reign, where he performed exceptional magic to bring it to light. Besides, he was not the pioneer DG, but his performance superseded all those that came before him. That was the cognitive reason why he was elevated to the honourable minister of communication.

As a true son of the Northeast, we’re indeed proud of him. We thank Mr. President for finding our son worthy of being part of his cabinet, perhaps one of the most important and critical ministries.

However, after he was sworn in as the Hon. Minister of Communication, coincidentally, the country experienced a devastating threat posed by the bandits who kidnap for ransom and kill innocent Nigerians. Notwithstanding, Dr. Pantami has brought about a new development in tracing these nation-saboteurs’ territories with modern technological devices.

Nevertheless, most countrymen were not fully aware of the positive impact of linking their Global System Mobile numbers with the National Identification Number until the good coming of Dr. Pantami. Thus, it contributed massively to the arrest of these awful omens (bandits) who illegally operate day-in-day-out. In some regions of the country that are bedeviled by terrorists, specifically Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, and Kaduna states, there were multiple reports of the arrest of bandits through tracing their territory.

In conclusion, I implore Dr. Pantami to not deter from what he has been positively embarking on: the smooth discharge of his assigned duties of protecting his country from collapsing. Sadly, some unpatriotic fellows are shamelessly throwing abusive words at him from their myopic views of patriotism. But Dr. Pantami should close his eyes and do what is good for his country.

May Nigeria succeed.

Hon. Salisu Sabo, DG Rochas Care

Writes from Bauchi State.

salisusabo2019@gmail.com