Chocolate makers seek to be immaculate too

since chocolate gives us the absolute magic

across the planet. Do we know where the original

product comes from? Unquestionably, cocoa beans

largely come from Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana. Those two.

The story starts on a sweet note. Does it end on a sweet

note? No. That is one-dimensional. If one side of the coin

is sweet, the other side of it turns out to be sour and sad.

The story is incomplete without mentioning the plight of

the cocoa farmers. The equation does not balance up.

Therein lies the crust of the matter. The cocoa farmers

are left in the cold while the rest of the world revels.

When will the cocoa farmers benefit from their sweat?

