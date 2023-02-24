Chocolate makers seek to be immaculate too
since chocolate gives us the absolute magic
across the planet. Do we know where the original
product comes from? Unquestionably, cocoa beans
largely come from Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana. Those two.
The story starts on a sweet note. Does it end on a sweet
note? No. That is one-dimensional. If one side of the coin
is sweet, the other side of it turns out to be sour and sad.
The story is incomplete without mentioning the plight of
the cocoa farmers. The equation does not balance up.
Therein lies the crust of the matter. The cocoa farmers
are left in the cold while the rest of the world revels.
When will the cocoa farmers benefit from their sweat?
6 total views, 6 views today
Leave a Reply