“He will again have compassion on us, and will subdue our iniquities. You will cast all our sins into the depths of the sea.” – Micah 7:19

Eliza Edmunds Hewitt was an invalid most of her life, the result of a serious spinal problem, but this did not weaken her faith or diminish her commitment to the Gospel. Partly because of struggles with her health, she could rejoice to realize that through faith in Jesus, she could be forgiven and set free physically, mentally, and spiritually.

In 1905, inspired by the words of the prophet Micah, she wrote a hymn that reflected this freedom, called “Into the Depths of the Sea.” She invited all who trust in the Lord to realize that in His mercy, He offered us total freedom. This is a message to celebrate!

God’s love is “an ocean, so boundless and free.” He invites us to seek Him, knowing that in the “light of His face” shines the Gospel where “the shadows will flee.” Momentarily, our burdens may seem heavy, but on the cross, Jesus became our ransom. Now “all is well.” He broke the bonds of sin and set us free. As Hewitt realized, how wonderful it is to be forgiven. It is a message to celebrate and share with others.

The Bible tells us God offers complete forgiveness. As the Bible promises, “As far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our transgressions from us” (Psalm 103:12). Don’t carry your burdens any longer. Find freedom in Christ!

*Reflection Question:*

What burdens do you need to release at the foot of the cross?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these burdens to You: ________. Thank You for freeing me. Thank You for Your forgiveness. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Micah 7