The Denver Nuggets are the 2023 National Basketball Association (NBA) Champions!

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and were crowned the 2023 NBA champions, winning the best-of-seven series 4-1. Nikola Jokic was named the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), finishing with 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists