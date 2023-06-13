Path The News Chronicle » Sports » The Denver Nuggets are the 2023 National Basketball Association (NBA) Champions!

Adams Peter June 13, 2023
Nikola Jokic was named the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), finishing with 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists

 

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and were crowned the 2023 NBA champions, winning the best-of-seven series 4-1. Nikola Jokic was named the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), finishing with 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists

