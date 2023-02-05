Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Fifth Sunday of the Year, A – Feb 5, 2023

Readings: Is 58:7-10; Responsorial Psalm Ps 122:4-5.6-7.8-9(4a); 1st Cor. 2:1-5 &

Gospel Mat. 5:13-16.

Theme: The Demands of Practical Religion

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, the Prophet Isaiah urges the people to share their bread with the hungry and shelter the homeless poor. In the second reading, St. Paul instructs that if we must succeed in letting our candle of faith burnt brightly, we must rely on the power of God. The Pauline message reminds us that it is the power of God at work in us that helps us in being salt of the earth and light of the world. The gospel resounds the call to be light bearers. Using salt and light as metaphors, therein, Jesus challenges his disciples and would-be disciples to provide seasoning to a world that is tasteless with unloving actions.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, today, Jesus presents us with salt and light as metaphors for practical religion. Our readings call us to let our “light break forth like the dawn” (Is. 58:7-10) by taking to the apostolate of the needy through ensuring that the hungry are feed, the naked are clothed and the homeless are sheltered. In the words of Bishop Peter Andrew Comensoli of Broken Bay Diocese, New South Wales, Australia, the liturgy charges us to: “Wear compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, patience, forbearance, forgiveness and love.” We shall scan through the readings for our Sunday recipe.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Is. 58:7-10), the Prophet Isaiah urges the people to share their bread with the hungry, shelter the homeless poor, clothe the naked and help their kith and kin. He challenges them to embrace integrity while assuring that anyone who shares his or her bread with the hungry and provides relief for the oppressed, would shine in the darkness and their shadows become like the noon.

In the second reading (1st Cor. 2:1-5), St. Paul instructs that we can only succeed in letting our candle of faith burnt brightly when we become light bearers who depend on God’s power. The Pauline message reminds us that it is the power of God at work in us that helps us to be salt of the earth and light of the world. In summary, St. Paul prepares a template for Christians on why it is necessary for us to be children of light.

The gospel (Mat. 5:13-16) resounds the call to be light bearers. Therein, Jesus challenges his disciples and would-be disciples to be the salt of the earth and light of the world. He explains the metaphor of salt and light by insisting that if salt loses its taste, it can no longer be seasoned or useful in any way but thrown out and trampled underfoot. He also makes the point that no one lights a lamp and puts it under the bushel – instead, it is put on a lampstand where it gives light to everyone in the house. While he uses salt as seasoning which spices our faith for affirmative action, he indicates that light is the torch or candle that endlessly lights our way of faith.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Be Generous: The first reading (Is. 58:7-10) challenges us to be there for others by embracing a practical religion which feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless poor, clothes the naked and helps our kith and kin thus making our light shine in darkness.

2. Be Hopeful: The message of hope which the Prophet Isaiah brings to an oppressed people in the first reading reassures us that although we are currently living in a country which is bedevilled by uncertainty, insurgency, cattle rustling, kidnapping, farmer-herder clashes, armed banditry and killing of the innocent, there is light at the end of the tunnel – hope does not die; a new nation begins with our Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

3. Be Light Bearers: In a society that is seemingly darkened by economic difficulties, lack of cash (new naira notes), unemployment and violent conflicts, the liturgy invites us to be light bearers bearing in mind that we can only succeed in letting our candle of faith burnt brightly when we become light bearers who depend on God’s power as St. Paul suggests in the second reading (1st Cor. 2:1-5).

4. Be Resourceful: By explaining the metaphor of salt and light, Jesus insists that we cannot afford to be unproductive like salt that has lost its saltiness which can no longer be seasoned but thrown out and trampled underfoot.

5. Demonstrate Practical Faith: Our liturgy urges us to demonstrate faith in the daily events of our lives in places like our homes and places of work in a manner that Muslims, Traditional Worshippers and Non-believers can notice our witnessing and be drawn to the Christian faith.

Summary Lines

1. In the first reading, the Prophet Isaiah urges the people to share their bread with the hungry and shelter the homeless poor.

2. In the second reading, St. Paul instructs that if we must succeed in letting our candle of faith burnt brightly, we must rely on the power of God.

3. The Pauline message reminds us that it is the power of God at work in us that can help us to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world.

4. The gospel resounds the call to be light bearers.

5. Jesus challenges his disciples to be the salt of the earth and light of the world.

Conclusion

Based on what Isaiah outlines as, “share your food with the hungry and open your homes to the homeless poor. Give clothes to those who have nothing to wear, and do not refuse to help your own relatives” (Is 58:6-7), we are urged to concretize the Corporal Works of Mercy which include – Feeding the hungry, giving water to the thirsty, clothing the naked, welcoming the stranger, visiting the sick, visiting the imprisoned and burying the dead. Jesus challenges us to provide seasoning to a world that is tasteless with unloving actions. May God help us to be salt and light through a practical religion which takes care of the needy. Have a terrific week ahead!