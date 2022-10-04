Football in the United States didn’t have a solid structure until the 1990s. Currently you can use 1xBet site for online betting in Nigeria, which also features chances to wager on the entertaining MLS.

Prior to the creation of Major League Soccer there were many other competitions that appeared and disappeared after a few years. One of them was the United Soccer Association, and one of its most successful teams was the Los Angeles Wolves.

Yet, despite the success of this team, they had a very brief existence, which lasted between 1966 and 1968.

Creating the squad

The Los Angeles Wolves were one of the founding members of the United Soccer Association, also known as the USA, which was established in 1966. However, the creation of the team and the league was a bit chaotic. This was because there was another competing league at the time, which was the National Professional Soccer League.

The USA wanted to hurry things up in order not to lose ground to the competing tournament. For this reason, the teams that were part of it decided to "import" foreign teams, and take their players on a temporary basis in order to play on the USA.

Wolverhampton from England was the team adopted by the Los Angeles Wolves. As a result, most of their players relocated temporarily to play on this team.

The first champions

Los Angeles Wolves became the first champions in the history of the United Soccer Association. Some of the players who performed on the team during its brief existence were:

Mike Bailey;

Jorge Benitez;

Carlos Metidieri;

Ray Veall;

and Ray Wood.

The team also participated in the North American Soccer League during the year 1968. Unfortunately for the squad, they were dissolved in the same year, as it was financially unsustainable. Yet, this chapter in North American football can certainly be seen as one of the foundations that led to the creation of the MLS.