Path The News Chronicle » World News » Environment » The Deforestation Rate of the Amazon Rainforest

The Deforestation Rate of the Amazon Rainforest

Esther Salami July 7, 2023 0
Deforestation Rate of Amazon Rainforest

“Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest fell 34 percent in the first half of 2023, preliminary government data shows, hitting its lowest level in four years as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva institutes tougher environmental policies.” – Aljazeera

The rate of deforestation of the Amazon rainforest has raised alarms as the rainforest was reported to have shrunk by 2,649 sq km just between January-June. Reports also stated that the area of rainforest lost under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s term is more than three times the size of New York City.

“We have reached a steady downward trend in deforestation of the Amazon,” Environment Minister Marina Silva told reporters. In June alone, satellite monitoring detected 3,075 fires in the Amazon – the highest number since 2007. Many of the blazes which release vast amounts of carbon emissions – were linked to the clearing of previously deforested areas.

Amazon Rainforest

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Although a political pledge to end deforestation was made by world leaders at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in 2021. The rate of deforestation around the world has continued to surge. In April, research by the Global Forest Watch monitoring network showed that an area of tropical forest the size of Switzerland was lost last year around the world as tree clearance surged. It said that some 11 football pitches of forest were lost every minute in 2022, with Brazil dominating the destruction.

The Amazon is the largest rainforest in the world, with 60% of it occupying Brazil, it is often called “the lungs of the planet” due to its trees absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. According to The World Bank, Amazon is important globally because every species in its biodiverse system represents solutions to a set of biological challenges, each of which has transformative potentials capable of generating global human benefits.
Hence, it is of the essence that its ecosystem is guarded by any means possible.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Adeleke Names Aregbesola

BREAKING: Gov. Adeleke Names Aregbesola’s Ex-Aids, 23 Others as Commissioner Nominees

Adekunle Taofeek July 7, 2023 0
Committee On Tax Reforms

JUST IN: President Tinubu Sets Up Committee On Tax Reforms

Adams Peter July 7, 2023 0

NECO e-Verify: Revolutionizing Result Verification for Tertiary Education

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 7, 2023 0
CBN Anti-Money Laundering

CBN Warns Banks Against Transacting With Some Countries

Amarachi Bella July 7, 2023 0
Customs Generates N101 Billion

Customs Generates N101 Billion In Revenue In Six Months

Ken Ibenne July 7, 2023 0

Less 840 Hours Before The 5th Pan African Congress! 

Jarlath Opara July 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Adeleke Names Aregbesola

BREAKING: Gov. Adeleke Names Aregbesola’s Ex-Aids, 23 Others as Commissioner Nominees

Adekunle Taofeek July 7, 2023 0
Abiola Abacha Babangida

07/07/98: MKO – Sunset At Dawn

Richard Odusanya July 7, 2023 0
Committee On Tax Reforms

JUST IN: President Tinubu Sets Up Committee On Tax Reforms

Adams Peter July 7, 2023 0

How To Create, Monetize A Tech Focused YouTube Channel

Amarachi Bella July 7, 2023 0

NECO e-Verify: Revolutionizing Result Verification for Tertiary Education

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 7, 2023 0