The fact that APC lost Osun has more to do about the APC Gubernatorial candidate, the PDP Governor elect and the believe and perception of the Osun people about these candidates than it has to do with Tinubu personally.

The previous election and the margin between the two parties shows a tragectory that Adeleke is loved as a person in Osun State.

Oyetola in that previous election nearly lost to Adeleke if not for miraculous almighty formula of inconclusive election, yet Tinubu’s Presidential candidature or Muslim Muslim ticket was not in the picture then.

The loss has nothing or bare minimum to do with Tinubu’s acceptance or candidature in the State.

Let’s stop attributing one for the other.

Let’s stop making this loss a loss in spite of Tinubu.

The decision of the people of Osun was not in spite of Tinubu or his Presidential candidature.

The decision of Osun people to vote out Oyetola was inspite of Oyetola’s 4 years rule and out of love or believe in Adeleke.

Yet, nothwistanding, I am not oblivious to two things in form of ripple effect:

The fact that it might likely (considerably) effect Tinubu’s fortunes in the coming Presidential election. The PDP by this win just gained more momentum going into the 2023 election.

By Opatola Victor