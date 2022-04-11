The Death Of Osinachi: The True Story

Life is short no matter how long it appears. Life is delicate no matter how strong it looks. Life is meaningless no matter how purposeful and focused. Life is full of regrets no matter how fulfilling it seems.

Only the author of life can define what it is. Only him can assess the very extent its purpose was either fulfilled or not

Life is short, no matter how long it appears, little wonder its exit at whatever age stires up emotions in a very nostalgic manner.

The death of Evang. Osinachi Nwachukwu since last week has caused a lot of traffic on the social media space, making her more popular than she was while alive.

Her voice was unique and her song ministrations soul-piercing, provoking tears of brokenness down cheecks .

She was like a star that twinkled brightly, a sun shone, dazzling everybody , a moon, brightening the very soul that was darkened by life challenges. Rising from levels to levels, engraving her influence and impact in life, when it looks like her presence in the music industry was gaining massive acceptance, she receded, fading into eternity.

She fades! How she fades has broken many hearts, shattering emotions, with a lot of questions for God , why ? God why?

Only God would be able to answer this why, but He isn’t in a hurry to answer, and may not answer after all.

The predominant story of how she died though not decent, could possibly be one of the devil and deep blue sea scenarios.

Either ways she was stuck, exiting into eternity could be the best option for her.

She left when the ovation was highest, she manifested her gifts and her ministrations would forever be a reference point from generations to generations .

Her imprint wasn’t faint to be blown away by the waves and storms of life. She passed through this space and nobody would claim her presence wasn’t seen and felt. What else is the essence of life? Long life or impact?

Hezekaih made a great impact, his soul was called back home, he felt it was too soon and suden. By his appeal more years were given to him, within this extra years, he missed God’s presence.

Osinachi was alleged to have been kicked on her chest by her husband, whose brutality on her has been recurrent. The Kick made her to be on life support for days before she eventually passed on.

To some, she should have left the marriage long ago. But she didn’t despite many advice. If she did, possibly she would still be alive today, ministering? On which platform? In the presence of God? Still yielding to the Holy Spirit or the Spirit of Mammon?

The soul of Osinachi was too important to God to be left in the hands of worldliness. Maybe He saw the wolves and dragon in wait for her to quit her marriage, for her devouring plans to be activated.

He wanted her soul undainted and was ready to cut her earthly ministrations short for a glorious home coming, where her voice would forever and ever be singing Hosanna!! Oku na erere!! Ekwueme!! With the angels and elders in adoration mood.

Heaven rejoices over her death. A Saint is home, adding more vibe and fire to the hosanna songs in Heaven.

Her death wouldn’t be in vain. The husband will continue from where she stopped. He will assume her ever piercing and soul lifting voice. Attend to all the invitations that she would have honored and the money solely managed by him.

He has the space all to himself. Managing himself and bashing and kicking himself too.

His greed was his undoing and his insecurity clothed him with this garment of pains, regret and endless sorrow that he will deal with all the days of his life. He has become popular and a reference point for the wrong reason.

If only the death of Osinachi would make a change and bring to an end martial violence, she would have died well. However, she died well too, for her soul , safely in God’s bossom is more important than another years of ministration on earth.

Rest in Peace Osinachi.

To all bullying spouses. Go on! Your bullying and violence skills would not only make you popular but will however reset your emotions to be in a miserable mode, all the rest of your life.

Jarlath

