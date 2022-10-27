Tears roll down her cheek but of revival
Neither gods, humans nor destiny ever bet
On the big odds of her distant survival
All is fair that ends well but will less forget
Fed on the placenta of her starving mother
She ate open her belly and her blood to live
From birth she wished nothing but another
Death. But dire life kept holding her captive
Before smile they put sorrow on her face
They made her run before she could walk
Put hurdles on track to lose their own race
Threaded her lips to see and never to talk
Stepped on the wrong foot of humaneness
And on the right foot of thrall and bondage
Her dark skin tattooed with scar in excess
heart broken to living on ink and bandage
Big thanks to fate for coming to his sense
And bringing along with him the new dawn
Black lives thriving at white force expense
Honour days are here, servitude withdrawn
Chikamso Okoye (Mr Focus)
(April, 2022.)
Leave a Reply