The Danger Of A Single Religion Mentality.

I hate being bound within a limit. I loathe strongly the idea to circumscribe my thought process to an established rule and regulation, without the freedom to explore, to choose and make better and informed decisions.

We live in a space that is large, we worship a God that is beyond human profiling and circumscription.

He spans beyond the limits of the world and exists much more beyond the circumference of human imaginative powers.

His ways are far beyond the ways of man and his thinking deeper than a bottomless pit.

Seeing such a God so powerful, so all knowing etc through a single lense of one religion, would by my own opinion limiting.

For aviodiance of doubts, I am a devout Christian with a strong Catholic background, who is not ready to die outside Catholicism. This for now is my wish. Since change is the only permanent thing, the future remains unknown.

God in his uniqueness, diversity and unlimitedness has every bit of him in all the religions of the world. Only an unbiased mind could phantom such.

As many as those religions are, there is one striking unifying traits, the traits of love, charity, morality, piety etc which of course are central to Christian gospel.

I have not seen, not one religion either Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam etc that preaches hate, non prayer system, killing etc as the pivot of its beliefs.

Each of them believes in the sacredness of life. None that I know plays second fiddle with the welfare of its members, having codes and sacred books that guide their practices, telling in their unique ways the story of creation etc.

You think Genesis account of creation is the be it all and end it all accounts of creation? Hmmmmm!!

Making a show of ones religious beliefs as being better, superior, written, sealed and sent by God who only is interested in the life and welfare of those within the circumference of your religion is at best infantile and dangerously opinionated.

There are still values, morals and ethical teachings in other religions that could still help one be a better person in ones professed religion.

No religion that I know is the repository of all the beingness of God. God is omnipresence, venturing to know all about him within the small circumference of one religion might be a tall order. He lives in me as a Christian, he equally lives in them that profess other religions. The part of him I see as a Christian is very different from the part of him that manifest in Islam etc. All things to all religions

It is high time we got off from these culturalspaces, the Brules of mental construct; the societal indoctrination that have left us baised.

We are what we are today either as a Christian, Muslim, Buddhist etc by birth not by choice. We could equally have become one thing different from what we are and profess if we were born into a different environment.

When in Jeramaih 32: 27 he said he is the Lord of all flesh is there anything difficult for me to do? He was making a statement of inclusiveness. The God of all flesh! This is deep, deeper than the comprehension of human mind.

A flip, through the pages of the sacred books of other religions could equally show something similar to the universality of God, his code of morals and his all embracing nature without segregation.

It is in this man made segregation that our challenges, our hate for one another lie. Who says a thing and it comes to pass if the Lord has not said so?

What has God said about other religion that isn’t what you believe in?

My point is ,let us be charitable enough in relating with those who are not of same religious block with us .

Pulling at all times, at every opportunity, superiority strings, raising shoulders as if yours was the only approved religion in heaven and you the deputy God, judging and acquitting which religion is genuine or not isn’t godly.

Judgment is of the Lord!

If you have not got it, then research more and hear more from him who says I will pour my spirit on ALL FLESH.

Religion has done a whole lot of havoc to humanity. Less attention to it and more on spirituality. We will be better for it . Trust me! After all spirituality without religion is possible. The love of God and the love of neighbor isn’t about religion, much, much than what the rituals of religion can provide.

Jarlath Opara

