“The Dance Of Shadows” Shows The Triumph Of Light In The Mixed Experiences Of Humanity – Adesida Adetiloye

In this interview with Emmanuel Akaolisa of The News Chronicle, Adesida Adetiloye, poet, writer and author of the poetry book “The Dance of Shadows” takes readers into his world of poetry and how he seeks to use it to uplift the mind and create positive changes in the society.

TNC: What inspired you to write “the dance of shadows”? Can you tell us about the journey that led to the creation of this poetry collection?

Adesida: “The Dance of Shadows” was inspired by a combination of personal experiences, contemplation, and a strong love of the written word. This literary journey began with a desire to express many feelings, narratives, and life events that have affected my life. As an avid reader, the need to convey these feelings by poetry was overwhelming. For me, the process of creating this collection was both introspective and therapeutic. From conception to completion, the journey was through myriad of reflection, countless nights of contemplation, and a deep yearning to translate emotions into words. Each poem in the anthology arose from a unique spark, such as a brief thought, a vivid dream, or things happening around me. My goal was to depict the complexities of the human experience—its highs and lows, love, heartbreak, perseverance, and progress. Ultimately, “The Dance of Shadows” is an intimate expression of life’s complexities, designed to resonate with readers and provide comfort, inspiration, and a sense of connection.

TNC: “The dance of shadows” covers a wide range of emotions experiences and reality. Can you share some of the themes and messages you wanted to convey through your poems?

Adesida: The themes explored in “The Dance of Shadows” are a reflection of the human experience. I wanted to convey the universality of emotions and show readers that they are not alone in their feelings. The collection delves into the complexities of love, Unity, Resilience, Hope, Uncertainty, struggle for survival, Self-identity, personal growth, Liberation, Empowerment, Power, Authority, Patience, Greed and the mysteries found in life’s shadows.

TNC: How would you describe your writing style, and what do you think sets your poetry apart from others in the genre?

Adesida: My writing style combines lyrical words with vivid visuals. Through intriguing language and thought-provoking metaphors, I hope to elicit an emotional response from readers. What distinguishes my poetry is the balance between introspection and exterior observation, which invites readers to reflect on their own experiences and feelings.

TNC: Your book explores the beauty of nature and the human condition. How do you draw inspiration from the world around you and infuse it into your verses?

Adesida: My poetry is inspired by both the beauty of nature and the difficulties of the human experience. The elements of nature—light, air, colors—spark my creativity, and while observing human emotions and experiences adds depth. I immerse myself in natural settings, capturing sensory details to create immersive verses. My work is focused on the human experience, from love to resilience. My poetry serves as mirrors for readers, creating connection and reflection through empathy and common challenges

TNC: Are there any specific poets or literary influences that have shaped your writing and approach to poetry?

Adesida: There are many poets I admire, each contributing to my writing journey in unique ways. From the classic verses of Emily Dickinson and Robert Frost to the modern storytelling of Rupi Kaur and Mary Oliver, they have all shaped my perspective on poetry and taught me the power of vulnerability in writing. Their styles have shaped my approach, which blends personal experiences, universal themes, and impactful imagery to create a deep and introspective connection between words and emotions.

While these poets surely influenced my approach to poetry, I also draw inspiration from things around me – nature’s beauty, personal experiences, and the plethora of emotions that create our life. My work reflects a blend of various inspirations, with the goal of weaving pattern of words that connects deeply with readers.

TNC: In “the dance of shadows,” readers encounter a mixture of joy, pain, hope, and resilience. How do you believe your poetry resonates with your audience on an emotional level?

Adesida: In “The Dance of Shadows,” my poetry resonates emotionally with readers by reflecting a diverse range of human experiences, from joy and suffering to hope and resilience. By going into these emotions, my verses create a connection that helps readers navigate their own experiences and obstacles. Through language’s rhythm, I hope to create an emotional resonance with readers, reminding them that they are not alone in their journey through life. Ultimately, my poetry reminds us that we’re not alone in life’s intricacies.

TNC: Can you share the significance of the book’s title? What does “the dance of shadows” represent to you?

Adesida: “The Dance of Shadows” depicts the interplay of light and darkness in life. It represents the beauty found in accepting both the joys and hardships we face, realizing that both are necessary to the fullness of human experience. Just as shadows possess their own beauty and mystery, the poetry within the book delves into the subtle rhythm of emotions, inviting readers to embrace their inner worlds and find inspiration within life’s intricate harmony. The title is a metaphor for the multifaceted nature of existence, urging us to explore the depth and unity found within the dance of our own shadows.

TNC: Poetry can be an incredibly personal and intimate form of expression. How do you navigate sharing your emotions and experiences with readers?

Adesida: Sharing my emotions through poetry is both liberating and daunting. However, the connection I forge with readers who relate to my words is incredibly rewarding. Knowing that my poems resonate with others and inspire them is the ultimate fulfillment as a poet.

Poetry allows people to express their feelings and experiences in a vulnerable yet liberated way. It’s a means for me to connect with readers in a real way by offering a glimpse into my heart and the human experience. I embrace this openness because I know it will connect with others who are experiencing similar emotions. Sharing is therapeutic and promotes personal growth. It’s a form of therapy that clarifies thinking and gives emotions a voice. This connection created by poetry connects hearts and brains, producing a tie that transcends distance and time. It’s an honor to be a part of this journey, both touching and being affected by the transformational power of words.

TNC: What do you hope readers take away from “the dance of shadows” after immersing themselves in your poetic world?

Adesida: I hope the book offers readers a connection to their own emotions and experiences, fostering empathy, solace, and inspiration. I hope that the verses may inspire self-reflection, a closer relationship with nature, and contemplation of life’s intricacies. The poem encourages readers to think critically, to find unity in common feelings, and rediscover wonder in everyday moments. Finally, I want them to find solace in knowing that the complexities of life are part of a shared human experience. If my words provide even a moment of reflection or inspiration, I would consider my mission accomplished.

TNC: How do you see poetry’s role in today’s world, and what impact do you think it has on readers?

Adesida: Poetry plays an important and ever-changing role in contemporary society. It serves as a mirror, reflecting the complexities of human emotions, perspectives, and changes in culture. Poetry engages readers by providing a place for contemplation, allowing them to connect with language on a more profound level in the midst of information overload. Poetry encourages empathy and understanding beyond entertainment by giving insights into varied lives and tackling critical societal challenges. It is a forum for social criticism, stimulating dialogue and activism. Poetry also brings consolation and healing, validating feelings and providing peace. Social media platforms magnify the influence of poetry in the digital era by connecting people around the globe and allowing the sharing of poems. Overall, poetry serves a variety of functions, including self-expression, sparking change, and giving a source of beauty and contemplation that resonates with readers worldwide.

TNC: As an author, what do you find most fulfilling about sharing your poetry with others, and how has the response been so far?

Adesida: As an author, sharing my poetry with others is tremendously fulfilling because of the strong connection it establishes with readers’ hearts. It’s humbling and rewarding to see how my poems resonates, evoke emotions, and provide hope or encouragement. “The Dance of Shadows” brought about heartfelt reactions, with readers strongly identifying to its themes and stating how certain poems reflect their personal lives. The positive reviews and reactions indicate the ability of poetry to bring people together through common human experiences. Engaging in discussions about the book’s themes and seeing its impact reaffirms my commitment to writing verses that bring understanding, comfort, and a closer connection to life’s abundant beauty.

TNC: Do you have any particular writing rituals or routines that help you tap into your creative flow when crafting poems?

Adesida: Certainly! My writing habits and routines are intended to promote a continuous and productive creative flow. To cleanse my thoughts and draw inspiration, I start my day with meditation and natural connection. Having a designated writing place and doing focused reading assist to create the tone for writing. I have a text app on my Personal computer to record my thoughts and emotions, and I utilize prompts to help me overcome writer’s block. Depending on my mood, I alternate between writing in quiet and with soothing music. Disconnecting from distractions during flow sessions allows for greater investigation and experimentation. I reflect on my experience and reward myself after finishing a poem. My creative process thrives in a structured and nurturing environment created by these practices.

TNC: Could you share a favorite poem from the book and the story behind its creation?

Adesida: “The Cycle of Souls” was inspired by my observations of recurrent patterns in history and the shared struggles of humanity. I was deeply moved by the thought that humans seemed to repeat similar mistakes and pains throughout history. This poem was my attempt to explore the concept of ancestral burdens and how they contribute to the current life we live.

The motivation came from observing the challenges and struggles of individuals and communities across different eras. I wanted to emphasize the significance of accepting responsibility to breaking away from these cycles of poverty, slavery etc. in each generation, creating sustainable wealth for coming generation. It emphasizes the potential of individual and social transformation, challenging us to recognize our innate ability to change.

It explores how generations are connected, passing on both grief and hope. The poem also calls attention to the perpetuation of injustice and division across time and emphasizes the importance of breaking free from these cycles. It envisions a world where unity and compassion prevail, urging readers to recognize their own responsibility in effecting good change.

TNC: Are there any upcoming projects or future plans you’d like to share with your readers and fans?

Adesida: Yes, I’m excited to embark on new creative projects, collaborative endeavors, literary events, diverse literary explorations, and engaging online content, all of which are geared at building a stronger relationship with my readers and admirers.

I’m eager to share this work with my readers soon.

TNC: what advice would you give to aspiring poets who are looking to publish their first poetry book?

Adesida: My advice to aspiring poets is to write from the heart and to be honest to yourself. Embrace vulnerability in your poetry, for it is only through honesty that you will be able to connect deeply with your audience. Take chances and share your own voice with the world; your words have the potential to inspire and encourage others. Continue to hone your art, read extensively, and never underestimate the transforming potential of poetry in changing people’s lives.