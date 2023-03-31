“Christ did not send me to baptize but to preach the gospel, and not with words of eloquent wisdom … but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.”—1 Corinthians 1:17–18 ESV

George Bennard found much about the cross puzzling. Seeking to grasp its meaning and significance, he spent hours praying for a full understanding. As God gave him insights, Bennard wrote a hymn with words that he felt God had put into his heart, reflecting his search. The hymn was “The Old Rugged Cross.”

This hymn tells of the power of the cross and how that cross was “the emblem of suffering and shame” symbolizing the death of Jesus and all He did for us. Bennard described how he would “cherish the old rugged cross, till my trophies at last I lay down.” Someday he would exchange that cross for a crown.

Paul told us that “the message of the cross is foolishness” to those who are not saved. It makes no sense. But if we are saved, “it is the power of God.” With His help, we can understand.

How easily we can think about what makes sense to our minds. We can go along with popular beliefs. But the cross reminds us of the mystery of the Gospel. What may seem foolish to people around us may be the key to unlocking God’s power.

Let God know how grateful you are that Jesus died for you. Ask Him for a deeper revelation of the cross. Remember that the cross symbolizes the victory that Jesus won for you. It is the power of God.

*Reflection Question:*

Reflect on what the cross means to you personally today.

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for sending Jesus. I will cling to the old rugged cross and exchange it some day for a crown. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 1