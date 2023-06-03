The Creative Artist without a Sharp Pencil!

Man is very creative by nature, endowed by God with powerful raw materials to bring things into being.

Through his creative ingenuity the whole world has become real and populous. From East to West, North to South the evidence of the workings of his pencil and brush on canvas, with strokes of powerful images are undeniable.

Each day the pencil goes to work, bringing into being images of great beauty on the canvas of life. The pencil is key. As little as it seems and looks gives the artist credibility, validation and clout. No artist is recognised no matter how creative he is in theories without the commensurate practical evidence of the sharpness of his creative pencil on canvas.

The greatest artist of our time was so not because of his depth in imagination, but more of the expression of his ideas on canvas through the instrumentality of his pencil, brush and paints.

Years back a man of great ideas became well known with his creative pencil. The pencil was so sharp and resourceful. It made great and amazing artistic work that became world-recognised. His works hung on many gallery walls and people of all races came bidding for it.

With time, this sharp and creative pencil that churned out amazing art works on the canvas of his previous bride became blunt and unexpressive.

The artist though still alive but has lost imaginative and creative strength, unable to use his pencil efficiently and effectively again. is he still an amazing artist? Yes. Do his previous precious works still resonate? Yes. Still respected as a guru with a great pencil in his yore days when the pencil of his youth was power and mesmerising in action on the canvas of his bride? Yes

In this present state of bluntness of his pencil will it be ideal to give him works to do , works that would need a pencil that is sharp and efficient ? Let your conscience help you to answer in a very altruistic manner.

Nigeria is getting married to an Artist who had great moments with his pencil, but age and time have blurred and blunted it.

How will she cope? Continue to bask in the euphoria of the groom’ years of amazing enterprise and creativity? But barely would lift a pencil to draw on the canvas of his bride who is new and eager to feel the amazing strokes of his pencil.

What a moment of emotional distress the bride’ canvas would experience for the number of days and months the union will last? How unproductive? Great and amazing canvas but with no effective pencil to draw on.

I cry for my country! I pray her canvas doesn’t get the strokes of strange pencils other than the one she is united in a forced marriage, the ordeal of her with the weak and flappy pencil of the Artist that is getting off her canvas in days to come.

Must she always go through this emotional stress? Mismatching her vibrant canvas with pencils that can hardly draw😭😭

May God help her !

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

