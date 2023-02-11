Fear him who can’t face his fear and confronts his oppressors. He looks at the very thing that makes him look so small and irrelevant, all he could do is bow and chicken out.

Coward! He smiles at him not out of love and affection, but out of fear of losing the penny and peanuts they throw at him. Coward!

Coward! He supports evil and pay allegiance to idiotic characters for fear of being in their black book.

What manner of a person goes all out hailing and trumpeting the very inglorious behaviour of an oppressor for selfish gains? Coward!!

Who leaves their homes and sojourn to another place just because there are snakes and scorpions terrorising the environment? Cowards!

Nothing is good and nice by themselves, effort, determination and confidence make mountains split and valley leveled up. Sojourning and running away( Japa-ing) isn’t the solution and wouldn’t be.

They japa to a destination that holds more prospects for them, guaranteeing a better future and lifestyle. Hey!! It wasn’t all rosy for them , their challenging moments may be worse , but they stayed and weathered it. Japa-ing wasn’t an option for them, if they had japa-ed , perhaps there wouldnt have been a country for you to japa to.

If they were cowards, not facing their fears and difficulties head on , there wouldn’t have been a country to japa to.

Why are you running away from your realities? Why shy away from your fight and wars? Why prospond the evil days? Why play the ostrich to something you must confront? Nigeria is the only place we got. Who will fix it ? Who will pay the price?We are all stakeholders .

You are running away to come back when the storm is calm? Cowards! Mbanu!! Whose scars , blisters and wound would make this country good and habitable? Someone’s? Not yours? You are a joker! True!!

Why do you know how black and messy a situation is but chose to glowingly talk about it in support ?

Why play politics of selfishness, placing the need of your stomach over and above reasoning and the good for the greatest number of people? Cowardice!

Why support inanities, enthrone idiocy, crown dementia and decorate corruption and fraud with an immaculate apparel of dignity and value? Cowardice symptoms! Nothing more.

When will we learn to prefer to live like a lamb with our head high above our shoulders than to live like a lion on bended knee.

When will that time come when we will all look at our politicians and tell them the bitter truth with our PVCs ? Not bribed or carried away by halo effects, tribal or religious sentiments but driven rather by competence, integrity and values? When?

Nigeria wouldn’t get off the shit- hole by this act of cowardice. Our system wouldn’t change if this act of praise – singing, political jobbing and stomach enfrastructural system of politics aren’t made less attractive.

We have played this coward role enough. Long enough to know that it solves nothing. We have enmeshed in this tribal and religious politics too long to know it doesn’t solve anything.

We have cared our stomach long enough to know that whatever thing we enjoy is but peanuts compared to what will be due to one if the right guy gets to the throne.

We have played this cowards role long enough to know that we are at best less human by such role.

Being a coward isn’t an option either by Japa-ing or by playing to the gallery with our politicians. The time to know this is now. We have no other country to call ours.

Running away to a more organised place for comfort and easy life may be an enticing option at the face of this mess but remaining to cause a revolution that will make this nation like those that we struggle, strive and do all sorts to japa to, Will be the most noble and patriotic thing to do.

For years we have struggled between PDP and APC . What did we get ? Zero. Like Samuel in the Scriptures when he failed to anoit any of the sons of Jesse, In frustration he asked is there any other one? In same frustration the masses have asked, is there no other party ? Then came the answer there is one out there very much unknown? Bring it! we will neither sit nor drink until it/ he comes. What is this party and who is behind it ? From it our king will be anointed!

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

