Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
The Coca-Cola Foundation works to improve the management of plastic trash

Credit: Iken

The Coca-Cola Foundation works to improve the management of plastic trash

Iken

Iken

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

Through its Empowering Collectors Initiative, the Coca-Cola Foundation has provided a grant to Growing Business Foundation (GBF) to boost the plastic waste management value chain (ECI).

The ECI was created to enhance Nigeria’s severely unorganized plastic trash collection, gathering, and recycling system. Alfred Olajide, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria, recently revealed this during the launch of the project in Gbagada, Lagos.

GBF was created 21 years ago with the purpose of combating poverty and promoting a sustainable and wholesome existence among Nigeria’s poorest people through meaningful development ventures. The Commonwealth of Nations Initiative counts GBF as a member.

The program, which is expected to last around 24 months, aims to improve environmental resilience by limiting the flow of plastic trash, particularly PET, into waterways and landfills through an aggressive and well-organized system that targets roughly 25,000 MT of waste.

Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability, represented Olajide at the event.

Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, said the initiative aimed to create an economic ecosystem that would not only support environmentally beneficial actions, but also provide women with skills and training in the waste management value chain, allowing them to achieve economic empowerment and improving the quality of life for their families.

“Our objective is to continue to support the empowerment of women in as many communities as we can,” Madsbjerg said. “We will provide them with the essential information to strengthen their potential to generate income in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way.”

Ndidi Nnoli-Edozie, the founder of the Growing Business Foundation, expressed her joy at the Foundation’s support for the program, stating it has the potential to touch every element of the value chain.

“We are passionate about uplifting and strengthening communities because we feel that by doing so, we can make a difference in the country’s poverty issue,” she stated. We expect ECI to have a big impact on the economically disadvantaged, assist in the promotion of a circular economy, and ultimately lower the cost of doing business.”

The program’s ultimate goal, according to her, is to promote and accelerate the developing opportunity spectrum of the bottle-to-bottle recycling value chain in the country, which is still in its infancy.

In addition, the program would empower 3000 female collectors and micro aggregators across six Nigerian states, which represent significant hubs where increased urban migration and economic activity, combined with a deficient waste management system, has aggravated the country’s waste problems.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle