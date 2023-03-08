Stanley Ugagbe is thinking about his generation…….

1. In my generation, a fellow can be on top of another doing cowgirl and reverse cowgirl and still be on the phone telling another ‘Baby, I cannot do without You’.

2. In my generation, a government can afflict you for eight years and you reward them with the mantle to afflict you for another eight years.

3. In my generation, a fellow cannot go to Church because rain is falling but will never miss work even if it is raining fire and brimstone.

4. In my generation, you can see a fellow who has slept with 100 people yet has never been married.

5. In my generation, a fellow can leave a Church because Pastor told him to work on his attitude towards God’s business but will look for ways to improve if his boss tells him he is lazy and insults him.

6. In my generation, a fellow can vow to be committed to you but behind, s/he is distributing what is in-between their legs.

7. In my generation, a fellow can stay away from Church for three months because they lost their distant relative but will be on their way to work on Monday morning despite losing their sibling the previous day.

8. In my generation, nothing can bar a fellow from going for their exams but SUN can deter a fellow from going for Bible Study. Ah, the sun is too much.

9. In my generation, a fellow can be on their phone all day but when it is time to sow in the spirit, they suddenly become tired.

10. In my generation, a fellow can be in Church night and day begging God for Children and after having them, she will start saying she came late to Church because of the children.

11. In my generation, a fellow can make the Church their home just to get a job and after getting the job, the story turns to “I was very tired because of work that is why I didn’t come to Church on Sunday”.

12. In my generation, witches and wizards can deal mercilessly with an innocent fellow who is struggling to make it but cannot shift the neck of wicked leaders who are afflicting a nation.

