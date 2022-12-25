Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has extended his warm seasons greetings to Ndi Anambra

Governor Soludo in his Christmas message expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the gift of life and the grace to celebrate another Christmas this year

He noted that Christmas is essentially a time for hope and a season for a renewed inspiration from our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, whose birthday is celebrated on the solemn occasion annually.

Governor Soludo therefore called on the people to embrace the timeless message of God’s love, hope and redemption of mankind which are the cardinal significance of the occasion

He assured that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch-free yuletide. He added that the vision to make Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland remains fully on course

The Governor further said, “as we join our families and friends in our homes and communities to celebrate Christmas, let us share the gift of God’s love with one another.

With joy and happiness in my heart, I welcome Ndi Anambra including those coming home and those already in the homeland for this year’s Christmas celebration”.

“Once again, on behalf of my family and the State Government, i wish Ndi Anambra a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year,” he concluded