The Bullying and Domestic Violence of Jesus

Recently the wave of bullying and domestic violence has been on the increase. From school to church, from church to homes and from homes to offices, the story has been the same.

Life lost, emotion strained oftentimes with physical impairment. Recently, the news of the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu has dominated the social media space. That she died wasn’t the reason for the traffic but how she died.

With the various accounts of the degree of domestic violence that consistently was her lot and how she according to accounts endured them unto death, the need to create awareness on the essence to take a walk from a violent spouse suddenly became a talking point.

She is gone! Her golden voice gone too, whether she fulfilled her mission and purpose of existence, amidst such horrible and terrifying marriage conditions, only God could say.

Done with her stories and the various analytical perceptions of many bloggers and social media enthusiasts. I move to the mood of the moment, the bullying and domestic violence of justice since yesterday.

Yesterday, Holy Thursday, watching the dramatization of the Passion of Jesus to this morning good Friday when he was crucified, the degree of bullying and violence that he was subjected to was terrifying.

He was dragged, pulled, spat at, mocked, thorn crowned in a very ridiculous way ,striped and made a public spectacle, led to the calvary and was killed.

What could be more than this? What could be more violent than what Christ was subjected to? Bled, wailed and shamed unto death.

Today comes to me not just a memorial of what happened over 2000 years ago, but a wake up call to alway say no to whatever that would make Christ experience such by way of my inappropriate behaviour and conducts.

We may not be bullying our spouses, nice and courteous. We may not be violent to those around us, nice and respectfull, but, bullying Christ may be something we do everyday , though unconscious of such most times.

Let us take this Holy week and assess ourselves on how our lifestyle has been a bullying instrument and a violent tool to Christ.

Happy Good Friday to all. Today is indeed good, a Friday that has given us freedom, liberation and power over battery, bullying and violence of any sort.

See today not just a memorial that induces cosmetic silence and piety, superfluous agonies and pains, transient piety for Jesus, but a day to be deep in silence, deeper in silence, to speak to ourselves, our empty spirituality, our crave for worldliness, our penchant for lies and deception.

Let today be a very reflective moment, assessing and reassessing our commitment to heavenly things. Let our silence in reverence to the death of Christ not be a one off thing, rather a continuous exercise, given one the time and opportunity to always be conscious of ones spiritual gauge daily.

Happy Good Friday

Jarlath Opara

