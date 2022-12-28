By Tony Ademiluyi

The Black Lives Matter movement claims to be fighting for the interests of the blacks in Uncle Sam against police brutality. The movement gained global prominence with the killing of George Floyd by a Caucasian Police Officer, Derek Chauvin in 2020. The movement spread to other parts of the West where blacks are having a raw deal in the hands of the law enforcement authorities. Most notably it spread to the UK.

In an op-ed written by Ken Blackwell, Senior Fellow for Family Empowerment at the Family Research Council for the Washington Times on January 21, 2015, he said: According to an anti-police brutality organization, the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement, 313 blacks were killed by “police, security guards and vigilantes” in 2013. It isn’t even black criminals, who, as Rudy Giuliani famously pointed out on “Meet the Press,” are responsible for 93 percent of violent deaths among blacks. Sources estimate that between 6,000 and 8,000 blacks are murdered each year.

No, the greatest danger to blacks is found precisely where we ought to be safest: in our mothers’ wombs. In 2010, the most recent year for which statistics are available, 138,539 black babies were aborted.

Thankfully, abortion is on the decline in America, down 3 percent between 2007 and 2010, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Strikingly, the number of surgical abortion clinics has plummeted, from 2,176 in 1991 to 551 today. Nevertheless, the CDC report that in 2010, a staggering 765,651 abortions were performed in the United States. Black women continue to have the highest abortion rate of any ethnic group, with a gruesome 483 abortions for every 1,000 live births.

The bottom line? I’ll say it again: 138,539 black babies, nearly one baby in three, were killed in the womb in 2010. According to the CDC, between 2007 and 2010, innocent black babies were victimized in nearly 36 percent of the abortion deaths in the United States, though blacks represent only 12.8 percent of the population. Some say the abortion capital of America is New York City. According to LifeSiteNews, the city’s Department of Health reported that in 2012, more black babies were aborted (31,328) than born (24,758). That’s 55.9 percent of black babies killed before birth. Blacks represented 42.4 percent of all abortions.

The BLM which has received millions of dollars in donations has been silent about the thorny issue of abortion as if the lives of the black unborn don’t also matter as well.

One of the world’s greatest eugenicists and Founder of the world’s largest abortion services provider, Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger strategically placed the abortion clinics in black neighbourhoods as part of the grand plan to massively depopulate the blacks in America. These abortion provision services locations still stand today as they are mostly found where blacks reside.

Why hasn’t the BLM spoken out against it? Roe v Wade was thankfully struck out this year – a major victory for Conservatives and Pro-Lifers all across the world given the primacy of the US in global affairs. The BLM didn’t join in the celebrations by issuing a press statement to that effect, there have been no protest matches against the citing of abortion centres in black neighbourhoods. The whole fight for ‘black interests’ is questionable and at best an organized sham.

Black Conservatives should unite and form an organization to counter the BLM so as to give bite to the battle for a better deal for the black unborn as the womb is now the most dangerous place for a black baby in America but mercifully, the abolition of Roe v Wade will change all that. The BLM shouldn’t be seen as the voice of the blacks. A counter-pro-life group should be formed as Africa – the black motherland where they were brutally uprooted from is largely pro-life. This should be reflected in the conservative organization as the BLM has proven to be nothing short of an Uncle Tom or a house negro to put it mildly.