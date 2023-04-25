TNC: Nigeria’s population is expected to reach over 400 million people by the year 2050, making it the third most populous country in the world. How did we get here?

Osagie: Over the years, for political and religious reasons, our leaders have been unable to consider the negative impacts of population growth on the nation as a whole. The two main religions encourage people to reproduce, as instructed in the two Holy Scriptures.

Christians do not want to hear about current techniques of contraception for birth control. Fertility control is not something the Muslims want to hear. Three things determine how politically we divide our federal shared resources: population, land area, and 13% of oil production.

The only way for politicians to remain in office is by telling their supporters to have more children. As a result, Nigeria’s north and south both have high fertility rates of 7.1 and 4.2, respectively. Our population increased by 58 million in just 12 years.

TNC: The acceptance of modern contraceptives has remained extremely low in Nigeria despite lobbying on the benefits of family planning by the government and development partners. Why this low acceptance?

Osagie: All levels of government need to do more. At least some attempt has been made at the federal level. Even if they haven’t budgeted enough for family planning (FP), they have been doing it nonetheless as a sign of some amount of commitment. Every year, we require roughly $13.3 million, but the government only contributes $4 million as matching funds.

TNC: What are the best ways, in your opinion, to support the use of contraceptives in Nigeria?

Osagie: The best course of action is to implement policy and provide adequate money for the nation’s FP services. Family planning should be an option as well as a right. Yet decisions also have repercussions. There will be fewer frivolous conceptions if there is a determined policy that the government can only offer, say, free antenatal care and deliveries to the first four pregnancies with any additional pregnancies costing money.

If government-driven healthcare only covers six people in a family of a guy, his wife, and four kids, it immediately puts the man on alert. Adequate funding will ensure that the FP service is easily accessible, free, and acceptable, which will increase usage and coverage.

TNC: What actions can we take to combat the many cultural and religious prejudices against family planning?

Osagie: To be the catalysts for positive change, we require strategic engagement and partnership with the religious organizations and traditional leaders; educating them on the reasons why, if we want to develop as a nation, we must lower our fertility rate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

TNC: Do you believe that legislation limiting the number of kids a couple in Nigeria may have will ever be possible?

Osagie: I’ll never be a member of that. The best method to protect people’s reproductive rights is through policy-driven initiatives that provide them control over when and how many children they will have.

TNC: What are the top three things that everyone needs to know about family planning?

Osagie: It’s a fundamental human right. It will assist them in family planning, which will boost their family’s health, economy, and well-being.

TNC: Nigerian males have persisted in rebelling against condoms because they claim the experience is different. Don’t you believe it’s crucial that the producers work to make the product better so that more of our guys can utilize it?

Osagie: I wholeheartedly concur. It will increase adherence.

TNC: What can we do to convince guys that it’s not just their job to keep women from getting pregnant?

Osagie: Proper participation and education

TNC: Why do you suppose our males have such a grotesque dread of vasectomy?

Osagie: It is cultural, and there has been inadequate education on the problem.