“The great day of the LORD is near; it is near and hastens quickly. The noise of the day of the LORD is bitter; there the mighty men shall cry out.” *– Zephaniah 1:14*

William Cushing spent most of his life in ministry. Born in 1823, he was forced to retire after his health declined and his wife died. Writing hymns became an outlet to express his faith and what he had learned from the Lord. He viewed these hymns as a central part of his worship.

In 1902 late in his life, he wrote a hymn called “The Bells of Eternity” that gave his perspective on life and the future. It revealed his expectations for himself and others. “The day is departing; its hours are past,” he wrote. “The shadows are falling fast.” And he pictured the reapers having “gathered the golden grain.”

As eternity approached, it was time for each soul to be ready: “For the Lord is near; the sound of His coming is almost here.” Symbolically, the bells of eternity were ringing. He certainly faced that reality in his own life.

Cushing pictured the imagery of shadows creeping over hills and valleys. It was clear that daylight was “fading away.” He knew that his life soon would be over. “The day will be gone, and forevermore.” But he also knew that life soon would be over for many others. His prayer was that they would be ready.

Jesus may return at any moment. He may come today or tomorrow or even years from now. Those bells ring at different times for each of us. Make sure you are ready.

*Reflection Question:*

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you need to do to be ready to meet Jesus face-to-face?

*Prayer*

Father, help me be ready for Jesus’ return. Forgive my sins. Thank You that I can celebrate with You throughout eternity. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Zephaniah 1