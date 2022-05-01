‘But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds of the air, and they will tell you; or speak to the earth, and it will teach you, or let the fish of the sea inform you.’ (Job 12:7-8)

Beloved, do you see the stars declaring the majesty of God? Do you hear the birds singing praises? Do you understand the wonders of God shared by the lilies in the field?

Favoured child of God, our Father speaks to us through many ways. Through His word, through our circumstances, and sometimes through others. These are the mediums by which we hear the voice of His spirit deep in our hearts directing the course of our lives.

Yet this declaration by Job sheds light upon another way that God speaks: through His natural world. The beauty of creation declares the majesty and power of God and informs us of His ways.

Jesus confirmed this fact by using examples from the created order to teach kingdom principles.

God’s care and provision was seen through the flowers of the fields and the birds of the air; God’s love for us was shared in the parable of the lost sheep; God’s values were understood in the unproductive fig tree and the pearl of great worth; the state of our heart was explained in the parable of the soils and the powerful growth of God’s kingdom was told by Jesus in the parable of the wheat and the mustard seed.

How often do we stop our activity and step outside to ponder the gifts of creation that have so much to teach us?

Job said there are lessons to be learnt right before us in the animals, birds, fish and in fact all the earth. All nature unites in declaring the wisdom of God and we can gain His understanding by observing it.

Consider what truth we might be missing out on by neglecting His handiwork. What mysteries are we yet to know?

From the tiny crawling ants to the great lumbering mammoths of the sea, we can uncover truths that will direct and shape our lives, and deepen our wonder of God.

Let’s take time to cease our labours, rest and reflect upon the world right in front of our eyes and listen to what God might whisper into our hearts.

Keep still, and know God.

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Father, you are the God of all creation.

The mighty sculptor who crafts the wonders of the world.

You take delight in all that you have made, including me.

Open my eyes to see the beauty in the natural world and open my heart to listen to the truths you long to share with me.

From the lilies of the field to the sparrows of the air.

From the brightest stars in the sky to the tiniest of seeds in the ground.

Teach me through the beauty of your creation.

Show me your ways, that I may become more and more like you every day.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN

