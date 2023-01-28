The Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah is a great man of God who is not afraid to tell truth to power no matter how unpalatable such interventions. Since the advent of the Buhari underwhelming administration in 2015 Bishop Kukah has not shied away from speaking his mind robustly intervening especially during Yuletide, Easter and New Year festivities. His deliveries have always been insightful and delightful to peruse.

Bishop Kukah has proven to be a patriot and a religious leader who cares for the well-being of the brethren. He hates not the President but always points out his incompetence, his failures in power. That does not translate into hatred. Speaking truth to power does not amount to manifesting strong dislike of someone in power.

Woe betide that man exercising power and his lieutenants when they fail to appreciate a strong message delivered — especially one coming from the pulpit. Not everyone would be a sycophant or hypocrite like Femi Fani-Kayode and Lauretta Onochie.

During last year’s Xmas message to the nation the fiery Bishop characteristically released a damning verdict on the national condition under Buhari. He maintained that the President was a good man and praised him for his efforts at infrastructural development.

But he lambasted the retired lanky General for his nepotism, his divisive politics and policies and manifest inability to tackle surging corruption and insecurity. He painted a demoralising picture of a nation groping in the dark, one paralysed by leadership morass and corruption.

Weeks back the Sokoto Bishop was a guest on Channels TV in Lagos where he buttressed his point. He described politics in Nigeria as a game played by smart crooks and criminals! No ideologies, no morals, no patriotism!

He made it clear that overcoming cynicism in our national psyche would take time.

Sounding eloquent and upbeat the high-profile cleric reiterated what he had said in his Christmas message to the faithful. He pointed out that no one should be fooled by the politicians trying to get elected to juicy positions in government from where they hoped to continue milking the nation dry.

When Bishop Kukah released the bombshell of a Yuletide message last year the presidential aides, as usual, had risen in condemnation of the Bishop trying hard to defend the indefensible. Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina are professionals in propaganda!

In our country today there are many cynics, narcissists, misogynists and skeptics — all united by their lack of faith in Nigeria. The cynicism in the system has led to frustration and frustration to skepticism.

Criminality has since been ‘democratised’ in our society permitting criminals of all hue to do their bidding with impunity! Bearing rifles, licensed or unlicensed, has become the game changer. We tend to celebrate criminals and criminality unless we are victims of the hydra-headed monster.

While optimism in the future is permissible, the cynicism and skepticism of the present is noticeable. Yet, with the presidential poll getting ever closer it is hoped that Nigerians would cast out the toga of cynicism, of skepticism wearing one of optimism.

The ultimate battle against cynicism in Nigeria must be fought and won if we collectively demonstrate seriousness about change in our national condition. And mind you it starts on the 25th February when we dutifully go to the polls to elect a new President.

One good performing President can turn the fortunes of the country around in God speed. It takes one good head to initiate a change, a paradigm shift and work assiduously towards its implementation.

The national socio-economic political paralysis in which we live as a people must be altered radically. Devolution of power is necessary as the establishment of state police is inevitable if we are serious about securing our terrorized peoples. Infact, restructuring the dysfunctional federation is imperative if we hope to make any progress.

We cannot continue like this! And it cannot be business as usual! With our PVCs we can make a whole lot of difference in our lives by shunning apathy, vote-buying and in so doing joining hands and forces to defeat the corrupt gerontocratic elite.

Overcoming cynicism can be made possible if we are vigilant going forward. With the general elections weeks away we must refuse to be led blindly by the greedy unpatriotic corrupt elite. Come February 25th, therefore, a great electoral opportunity presents itself for us to make things work again in our blessed land.

While we recognise that Nigeria is almost a failed state things can only get better if we make it happen! Nigeria, from all indications, is not yet beyond redemption.

Long after Buharism has become history, long after the new President must have been sworn-in post-May 29 Nigerians would remember Bishop Kukah as that intrepid clergyman who never wavered from speaking his mind.

Long may he live!

SOC Okenwa

soco_abj_2006_rci@hotmail.fr