In the realm of power, where fortunes amass,

Greed’s insatiable hunger devours like glass.

We chase golden dreams, health be damned and droll,

Blinded by wealth’s allure, body and soul.

Coveting treasures, stacking coins ’til we drown,

But in pursuit of riches, our humanity’s down.

For the measure of wealth is not in gold’s gleam,

But in hearts that cherish love’s eternal stream.

Poetic devices used: Metaphor, Assonance, Imagery

IG: @adesida_adetiloye

