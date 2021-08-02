The American Stimulus plan in action. Model for developing countries?

192 views | Rilwan Omar Massoud | August 2, 2021
The graph above shows a quick and huge bounce back for the United States GDP after the pandemic shock on global economy.
This is how you get it right strategically. A rich country with good leadership can easily negotiate its way back to the top of growth levels (GDP), with the right cash injection into the economy. Jobs are created, industries are rejuvenated, and health care is more affordable to the middle class as well as lower classes.
Can developing countries learn? Certainly they can, but albeit with the caveat that they can avoid as much corruption and bottlenecks to passing such kind of legislation. Is it realistic? The answer is yes.
The thing is that the recovery time for developing countries may not be as quick as the US has experienced its own, as these nations may not possess the United states economic wherewithal or industrial base. Yet the answer remains yes.
It revolves majorly around the issue of leadership, a holistic one at that. All hands must be on deck. Politics must create the enabling environment for all business and commercial activities, consequently, this will improve entrepreneurial creativity. #Nigeriaonmymind
