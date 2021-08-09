The American Stimulus Plan (2)

Alexa Ranking as of 09/08/21The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 156031
Nigeria Ranking : 510
28 views | Rilwan Omar Massoud | August 9, 2021
In addendum to what I wrote a week ago about the American stimulus plan https://www.thenews-chronicle.com/the-american-stimulus-plan-in-action-model-for-developing-countries/, here’s another take. Biden must be lauded as a genius and also a progressive. Perhaps that’s what the democratic party stands for. Progressive investments in the economy, cash injections, engaging the private sector more and opening up the american market for FDI flows.
The result, an astronomical rise in the number of jobs created better than any American President in history. This means better standards of living and prosperity for Americans and also more prospects for dreamers of moving to America and contributing their quota to the bounce back of the States, away from Trumpian pessimism and ultra nationalist politics. Kudos Biden, you got it right from the beginning.
Remember me