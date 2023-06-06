The Amazing Power of Walking: Rachael Attard´s Story
We`ve heard often from health specialists that it is advisable to take 10,000 steps a day but many
at times because of the hassle of things to do on our schedule, entering a vehicle is most times
preferred. Walking holds great significance for women, transcending the realm of physical activity
to become a powerful tool for empowerment, health, and connection. Engaging in regular walks
allows women to reclaim public spaces, fostering a sense of safety and autonomy. Walking acts as
a catalyst for mental clarity, reducing stress and anxiety while boosting mood and self-esteem. However, Through walking, women could embrace the simple yet profound act of putting one foot in front of
the other, paving the way towards a healthier, more empowered existence.
Rachael Attard, a well-known fitness blogger and influencer who expertise in women's fitness,
body transformation, and healthy living has changed the lives of women all over the world. Her
work includes providing workout programs, nutrition advice, and motivational content to help
women achieve their fitness goals.
Prior to being a fitness trainer, Rachael Attard shared in her blog that she had for the past 10+
years, she had struggled with a whole list of health issues including poor gut health, binge eating,
adrenal fatigue, hypothyroidism and leptin resistance; and every single health issue she
experienced changed the way she looked and felt.
Also, According to Rachel Attard, “taking 30 minutes out of your day for a walk benefits your mind, body
and soul.” In a post on her Instagram page, she shared that walking was a life hack. It was
completely free, could help you burn up to 300 calories, which was often enough to put you in a
calorie deficit and start losing weight. She further stated that walking gave you the relief of getting
out in nature and getting fresh hair and anyone could do it. In addition, In her words, “you don`t need to be fit”
to walk. She also emphasizes that walking is the most effective way for slimming your legs.
Also, through her blog, social media platforms, and online programs, further more, Rachael Attard has built a
community of women seeking guidance and support in their fitness journeys. She provides
practical tips, educational resources, and inspirational messages to empower women from all over
the world to lead healthy and active lives.