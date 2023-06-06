The Amazing Power of Walking: Rachael Attard´s Story

Esther Salami June 6, 2023 0
Rachael Attard

The Amazing Power of Walking: Rachael Attard´s Story

We`ve heard often from health specialists that it is advisable to take 10,000 steps a day but many
at times because of the hassle of things to do on our schedule, entering a vehicle is most times
preferred. Walking holds great significance for women, transcending the realm of physical activity
to become a powerful tool for empowerment, health, and connection. Engaging in regular walks
allows women to reclaim public spaces, fostering a sense of safety and autonomy. Walking acts as
a catalyst for mental clarity, reducing stress and anxiety while boosting mood and self-esteem. However, Through walking, women could embrace the simple yet profound act of putting one foot in front of
the other, paving the way towards a healthier, more empowered existence.
Rachael Attard, a well-known fitness blogger and influencer who expertise in women&#39;s fitness,
body transformation, and healthy living has changed the lives of women all over the world. Her
work includes providing workout programs, nutrition advice, and motivational content to help
women achieve their fitness goals.
Prior to being a fitness trainer, Rachael Attard shared in her blog that she had for the past 10+
years, she had struggled with a whole list of health issues including poor gut health, binge eating,
adrenal fatigue, hypothyroidism and leptin resistance; and every single health issue she
experienced changed the way she looked and felt.
Also, According to Rachel Attard, “taking 30 minutes out of your day for a walk benefits your mind, body
and soul.” In a post on her Instagram page, she shared that walking was a life hack. It was
completely free, could help you burn up to 300 calories, which was often enough to put you in a
calorie deficit and start losing weight. She further stated that walking gave you the relief of getting
out in nature and getting fresh hair and anyone could do it. In addition,  In her words, “you don`t need to be fit”
to walk. She also emphasizes that walking is the most effective way for slimming your legs.

FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal
Trending
FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal

Also, through her blog, social media platforms, and online programs, further more, Rachael Attard has built a
community of women seeking guidance and support in their fitness journeys. She provides
practical tips, educational resources, and inspirational messages to empower women from all over
the world to lead healthy and active lives.

Esther Salami

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies Of All Time

Esther Salami June 6, 2023 0
Disabled Labourer

Idris Addulrahim- The Story of a Disabled Labourer

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze June 6, 2023 0
Tinubu One Week After

Tinubu: One Week After

Jideofor Adibe June 6, 2023 0
Rosa In Eyimofe

Rosa In Eyimofe: The Desperation Of Survival

Esther Salami June 6, 2023 0
Pop Culture and Depression

Pop Culture and Depression

Esther Salami June 5, 2023 0

Sweden recognizes sex as a sporting game

Osniff Daniel June 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Rachael Attard

The Amazing Power of Walking: Rachael Attard´s Story

Esther Salami June 6, 2023 0
Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies Of All Time

Esther Salami June 6, 2023 0
Court adjourns Atiku’s suit

Court adjourns Atiku’s suit over INEC’s refusal to release electoral documents 

Kunle Dada June 6, 2023 0
Plastic Waste Recovery

Anambra Govt Targets Greater Stakeholders’ Involvement in Waste Management with Plastic Waste Recovery Challenge

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 6, 2023 0
Tinubu Special advisers

BREAKING: Senate Approves 20 Special Advisers For President Tinubu 

Adekunle Taofeek June 6, 2023 0