Ghanian Betpawa 2022-23 season has been put on hold according to the Ghanian Football Federation after just three games into the season. Recall last season, Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies were charged for being involved in match-fixing towards the end of the season, an unpleasant development that prompted Ghanian Football Federation to sanction both clubs. According to multiple reports, both clubs were demoted to the league’s third tier. A decision which seems not pleasant to Ashanti Gold, who went to court after the GFA judgement.

On September 9, 2022, Ashanti gold filed a lawsuit with the Human Rights High Court requesting an injunction to stop the start of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season in reaction to what the Miners perceived as an unfair decision by the GFA.

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) has been postponed until 2022–2023, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The judgement was issued in response to an injunction Ashanti gold requested from the Human Rights High Court, according to a statement posted on the FA’s website on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

On the Ghana Football Association, the following stat was were realized:

“This follows a Motion on Notice for Injunction filed yesterday at the Human Rights High Court by Ashanti gold SC and served on the GFA’s lawyers yesterday afternoon,” reads the statement.

“Following the receipt of the Motion, the Association has decided to put the league on hold until the determination of a Motion on Notice for Injunction by the court on October 14, 2022,” the FA added.

“The Association wishes to urge all stakeholders – sponsors and partners and clubs who have invested in the league, players whose livelihood depends on the league, match officials, administrators, officials, and supporters of the league and the clubs to remain calm,” the statement entreated.

“The Association will endeavour to seek redress for the prompt return of the Premier League and ensure that the calendar is not further disrupted in this world cup year,” the statement read.