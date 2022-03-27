The 10 Virgins and the Ordeal of Nigerians

The world we live in , is full of deep meanings . There is nothing about it that doesn’t have lessons attached to it, rightly or wrongly.

The rain that falls, the river that flows, the pond that stagnates, are not just natural but come with deep meaning for a soul that searches.

Have you had time to listen to birds as they chirp , cocks as they crow, dogs as they bark and lions as they roar? What about the flowers and their beautiful fragrance? The world and all that there are, are full of meaning, hidden inspiration and the voice of God speaking to issues, however silent.

Every situation that comes our way, every challenge that we encounter, every good and cheering moments we experience has a lesson too deep, only a mind that enquires would appreciate the very depth of such Knowledge.

I have come to see Nigeria as a research specimen. At the dawn of each day, a research topic is given that would keep one busy till dusk when another one would be unveiled.

We are by day drilled by challenges that could either mar or make someone, depending on the capacity and depth of an individual adaptability.

The ever long fuel scarcity lines and our adjustive reactions to it, beyond the normal suffering and chaotic environment are some spiritual inspirations, calling for deeper reflections.

We are generally elastic, resilient and adjustable. As hard and bitting the situation is, there would always be an escape route for those suffocated to have a bit of fresh air.

Nothing overwhelms us, nothing presses our neck down so hard and tight to the point of snuffing life off us. There is always a nine life aspect of our life, irrepresable and overly unyielding to the challenges of life.

Like an egg, as soft and delicate, we get hardened by boils of water, same way , like carrot, hard and stiff we get soften by same hot water that hardened the soft egg. Same situation, different effect and reactions.

The parable of the ten virgins is one that comes with a lot of meaning that I easily relate with in this current situation of fuel scarcity.

Each of the ten virgins had a lamp filled with oil. Five of them had extra, while the other five saw no need for extra oil, very confident, there wouldn’t be need for the extra. Why the extra? When the bride would come at the nick of time. Even if there would be delay, they will hurriedly get oil from the salers. They are always handy, selling their oil round the clock.

The five wise virgins had a different understanding of life. Their preparation did not leave anything to chance. Though they could possibly get oil from the sellers anytime , they preferred to have their extra oil safely kept under their care.

Their journey was planned and everything that would make it easy and smooth was put in place.

Well over one month, the lines at the various fuel stations have been phenomenal. After a long queue, getting ones tank filed comes with mix feelings. The feeling of joy that ones tank after a long wait under the sun is filled and the other feeling of pains from the certainty of coming back to queue in no distant time .

Before now, filling of tanks were for few persons and of course commercial intra state service drivers are off it.The highest they could go was half tank. They buy fuel in piece meal, each trip done, sees them in the fuel station to refill for another trip. With the emergence of fuel lines, no commercial driver dares take passengers to the fuel stations to buy fuel as they normally do. They buy before the embark on any work.

Buying of half tank is out of it now . Who does it . Many even borrow to fill their tanks once they manage to have access to the station.

Everybody struggles to have a filled tank and have some in gerry cans. We have all turned to be the five wise virgins whose lamps were not only filled but had extra.

The future is no more clear, no one knows which fuel station may have fuel and when. So any available opportunity, one tries to have ones tank filled, If possible many would have added more tanks to the existing one , just to have more fuel for weeks without the stress of queuing every other week.

The days of the five foolish virgins have gone. If only we would allow this experience of fuel scarcity to reshape the way we see things.

Nothing makes one confident than having ones plans done with the assurance for the future made.

The five foolish virgins unlike the five wise virgins weren’t prepared for the wedding. The oil they had in their lamb was sufficient for the time duration of the wedding but not a enough for any eventuality.

They didnt plan for contingencies, they all had their plans thought out.

The bride will come in around this time, within this time frame, the whole programme would have been done with. Life is full of twist, delays and disappointment. Only those who think ahead strategically would be able to circumvent the various unseen but yet possible detours and challenges of life.

Nigeria isn’t no more a place for unstrategic mentality of the five foolish virgins, one certainly would get stuck and messed up, if such becomes the pattern.

With the wave of inflation and hardships, the strategic thinking pattern of the five wise virgins becomes the way to go.

Nigerians are in for many challenges, though they seem to have nine life.

Exploring the possibility of engaging life challenges using the principles of the five wise virgins may be redemptive.

The five wise virgins is a concept that represents streams of income, savings, focus and economic projections. It represents discipline.

They understood the concepts of getting out of the waves and tempestuous moment before they could give a helping hand to others in same drowning spot with them. Little wonder when the foolish five virgins asked to be helped with their extra oil they flatly refused.

We should at some point in our life learn to say some hard and difficult no to certain requests that if granted may jeopardise either ones comfort or ones life.

Happy Lenten season.

Jarlath