Popular reality star, Abiri Oluwabusayomi popularly known as Khloe, addresses the battle she faced following a leaked photo of her nude.

It would be recalled that some months ago, the entrepreneur was caught in a web of controversy after a photo of her nude while getting a butt enlargement procedure.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Khloe emphasized the emotional damage she found herself after the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her words,

“Why was I lying unconscious on a bed out of surgery and somebody that has a soul took a picture and sent to one stupid dirty-ass blog?

ADVERTISEMENT

I was suicidal; that was the only time the media got to me in my whole life. Thank God I have great people around me, my friends and they were amazing, and my mom, my dad, my aunts. You know when they say people are suicidal, I laugh. But when that picture got to my phone I couldn’t think of anything, everything was black,” Khloe revealed.

“That night was dark. I don’t even want to talk about it; I’m having goosebumps already. For anybody that’s trying to take their life, please think of your mother or your father.

You might be at peace, or be in hell, but the pain will linger on their mind every time, every day,” she added.