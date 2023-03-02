Check that road to freedom if you haven’t seen one. Take your time to look for one and study how tortuous it looks. It hasn’t been and wouldn’t be a straight road plated with Gold and Emerald, Silver and Diamonds, no! It is not that attractive.

Take a look at that road, Google it if you haven’t seen one. Read through its dynamics, the twist, the pains and thorns, the slippery spots and valleys, the fire and brimstone etc those legends and fighters of freedom had to pass and endure, then and only then one will appreciate how precious and invaluable this road is for those who would walk through it to the end.

Nobody is called a General for supervising peaceful moments. Only in Nigeria one sees a General who for once hasn’t seen nor fought a war , having no scars, no wound to show for.

The road to freedom isn’t just a long road, it is more importantly one with stories, moments, circumstances and events, as heart renching as they seem, sound very meritorious in retrospect when the smoking gun is silent, blood stops flowing and uhuru achieved.

Nigeria and Nigerians have been held hostage for years and centuries. Only the noodles and fast food minded people would think it would be an easy fight.

Get ready, tie your shoe laces, get your bottles filled with water, the journey isn’t a short one.

Freedom isn’t given! Freedom is taken! Only those who are bold, resilient, courageous, unwary, etc get through this road of freedom without falling by the way side.

What would be ones story? How rich, deep and engaging will this story of our freedom sounds without this twist, this struggle, this push back, this frustration, this resistance, this rigging and manipulations? How flat and bland?

Ours would be a freedom story with suspense. One that would be read in bated breath with twist that would make the minds of the reader go crazy in suspense.

Join in this walk! Don’t get bored and discouraged. Gold isn’t found on the surface. Our freedom from the hands of these vampires of our collective wealth, these hyenas of our future and vultures of our sanity and unity wouldn’t be child’s play.

Get ready for a show down for there would certainly be a push back.

This is not the time to think it is over! No! it is not.

This is not the time to say let us move on with our lives! No! we can’t afford to move on with our life. This is not the time to get discouraged and throw in the towel, No! This is the time to join in the fight and have your name written as the General of our freedom .

Let your hope be renewed! Let your heart be emboldened and your strength empowered. The future is bright if only we can hang in there and push a little harder.

It is not over until it is over!

What you see now is just a mirage. The real victory is loading and when it dawns the earth certainly will quake!

