“Therefore, God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth.” Philippians 2:9-10

My husband and I owned a Christian bookstore and I managed it on a full-time basis. It was a difficult time because I had no management experience and the store was handed to us with thousands of dollars in debt, only some of which I was aware.

What an unpleasant surprise! A trying time in my life in which I needed guidance.

With no credit, I had to purchase merchandise on a COD basis. One night when the store was empty, I cried, “Lord, I don’t know how to do this!” His answer: “I do!” From that moment, He taught me. He would bring someone into the store who had the answer, or He would be sure I saw what I needed in a catalog.

Sometimes He would simply whisper the solution in my ear. I asked Him, “How can I tell which books are Yours, and which are not. “Look at how often they mention My Name,” was His answer. When someone claims to speak for “God”, it is the first thing to look for: that Name!

Prayer:

“Dear Lord, thank you for the Name of Jesus which is far above everything: above sickness, above poverty. above sin, above deception, above every demon spirit: everything! Thank You for loving us that much!”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

When someone calls His name, He will listen. Perhaps he hears nothing more. Then later the same voice calls again. But what of it? What if this were to happen to you? After several times you ignore that voice because it is calling your name in vain.

Similarly, when someone says the Name of Jesus it gets His attention. If no prayer follows over and over, they are calling on the name of Jesus in vain. Will He be so inclined to listen when that same person calls on His Name for real?

Be Greatly Blessed!

Like this: Like Loading...