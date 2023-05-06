President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday wishes to the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong as he marks his 50th birthday, expressing gratitude for the immense affection shown to him by the Governor and the people of Plateau State.

“I express my special gratitude to Governor Lalong as he marks his landmark birthday. I thank you for the trust you have in our friendship.”

Lauding Governor Lalong for the work he has done since taking oath of office and the decisions he has taken in the last eight years, President Buhari said:

“These reflect his effectiveness as a leader. On matters of the security and wellbeing of the people, the Governor is an example for the whole country. I believe a great future lies ahead for him.”

In wishing him many happy years ahead, President Buhari urged Governor Lalong to continue to bring convenience and respect to the people of his state.