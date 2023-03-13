The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has expressed satisfaction and appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for removing his name from the signboard of Adogba Central Mosque, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

The governor allegedly gave orders for the removal yesterday, Sunday 12th March, 2023 after an Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) criticized the governor for naming the mosque after himself. MURIC’s criticism came on Saturday, 11th March, 2023. The group asked the governor to remove his name from the signboard.

MURIC’s statement showing appreciation to Governor Makinde was issued on Monday, 13th March, 2023 by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said :

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Reports reaching MURIC’s Lagos headquarters say Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has removed his name from the signboard of Adogba Central Mosque, Iwo Road, Ibadan. The governor gave orders for the removal yesterday, Sunday 12th March, 2023 after MURIC criticized the governor for inscribing his name on the rebuilt mosque https://www.thenews-chronicle.com/remove-your-name-from-our-mosque-muric-tells-makinde/ (https://theeagleonline.com.ng/muric-to-makinde-remove-your-name-from-our-mosque/?amp=1).

“It will be recalled that Adogba Central Mosque was demolished by the Makinde administration in 2020 despite our protestations. The governor promised to rebuild it and it was recently rebuilt. But the governor renamed the mosque after himself and MURIC asked him to remove his name.

“We advised him to delete his name and leave the mosque’s original name there before the fast approaching gubernatorial election of Saturday, 18th March, 2023 in order to avoid protest vote from Muslims in the state. The state branch of MURIC has confirmed that the governor’s name has been removed from the inscription on the mosque which now reads ‘Adogba Central Mosque’. This was done yesterday, Sunday, 11th March, 2023.

“According to a newspaper report, the removal of the name was carried out by some workers led by the governor’s media aide, Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo FM (https://twitter.com/muslimnews_NG/status/1634993223327436801?t=l7Zb2pYAdKZSEjSDEy5IHA&s=19).

“We appreciate Governor Seyi Makinde for complying with MURIC’s advice. MURIC may be radical but it is rational. We affirm that we are not confrontational or militant. Neither are we unnecessarily difficult to relate with once the relationship is based on mutual respect and once no attempt is made to trample on Allah-given fundamental rights of Muslims. We believe that the adherents of different religions can peacefully coexist in this country and work together towards making Nigeria great.

“May Allah continue to protect and bless Governor Seyi Makinde. We are satisfied with the removal of his name from the mosque. No more bitter feelings, no more distrust. MURIC will continue to pursue cordial relations with both government and private institutions in Nigeria as long as they continue to give Muslims their rights and dues and as long as they allow their actions to be guided by the principles of equity, fairness and justice.”

#KudosMakinde

2 total views, 2 views today