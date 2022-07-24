The terrorist group who attacked the Kaduna Abuja train months ago in a viral video has waged war against President Buhari, Governor of Kaduna State Nasiru Elrufai and Kaduna state entirely. In the video released, the remaining victims of the attack in their captivity were tortured, separating the women and children from the drastic flogging.

They said if the government should not adhere to their demands they will kill some of their victims, keep some as their slaves and sell off others just like they have done to Chibok girls.

One of the unmasked terrorists said he’s one of the prisoners that escaped for Kuje Prison break and here he’s back with ammunition and forever will be in this.

Many of the terrorists spoke, addressing the federal government and citing severe warnings to the President and Governor El Rufai.

One of the terrorists who spoke in Hausa said:

“This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us.

“These you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past,” he said.

“Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these as slaves.

“If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.”